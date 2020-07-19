What is the last sense that leaves us before we die?

In the last hours of a person’s life his brain continues to process information, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports. This finding suggests that the words spoken to a loved one on their deathbed may not be unheard.

To affirm this, the experts used electroencephalography to monitor the activity in the brain of unconscious patients in the last hours of their life in a hospice in Vancouver, and compared it with the readings of other patients who were still conscious, in addition to have also conducted other check-ups.

The researchers note that patients who did not respond to the impulses have shown evidence of responses to MMN, P3a and P3b brain signals, known impulses in the brain when you notice abnormal sounds. This means that their hearing systems responded similarly to those of other healthy patients until a few hours before eternal darkness.

However, in a statement the study’s author, Elizabeth Blundon, explained that “the brains of the participants responded to the auditory stimuli, but we cannot know if they are remembering, identifying the voices or understanding the language“.”This research gives credit to the fact that nurses and hospice doctors noticed that the sounds of their loved ones helped people die“, adds study co-author Romayne Gallagher.”It is a comfort to be able to say goodbye and express love.”