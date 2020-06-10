What is tear gas? What effects does it have on the human body?

Because of the riots in America, and in other parts of the world, the armed forces are using the to quell riots tear gas. We often hear it and see it used as many times, therefore a question arises: what is the use? What effects does it have on the human body? Let’s see it together.

Put simply, the term tear gas refers to a group of irritating chemicals that can be used to control or disperse the crowd. The chemicals used cause irritation of the mucous membranes and eyes, including the most obvious effect: tearing, along with contractions around the eyes, cough, breathing difficulties and skin irritation.

Reduced exposure hardly causes permanent damage, on one occasion and in open spaces. At high levels and indoors, however, gas can be lethal. There are several chemicals for tear gas, the most common being the 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile (or CS). These chemicals react with the sensory nerve receptors and act almost instantly, while irritation goes from about 30 minutes to a few hours.

Can they cause permanent damage? It is unlikely, given that their use is widely demonstrated. There is some evidence of long-term effects caused, however, by exposure to high doses in internal situations and for long periods of time. However, there is little human data on specific vulnerable populations. The 1993 International Chemical Weapons Convention banned the use of tear gas in war. A number of countries, including the United States, have approved the use of these gases for the control of civil riots and for crowd control.