What is behind the cancellation of the cheaper Tesla Model Y?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

What is behind the cancellation of the cheaper Tesla Model Y?

The Tesla Model Y is the first SUV as such of the company and, being a segment of cars with high demand, which has grown significantly in recent years, it had become the first purchase option for those who wanted to give the jump to electric cars. However, If you expected that the cheap version would hit the market, go forgetting about it.

Elon Musk was already in charge of pouring a jug of cold water on all his followers when a couple of days ago he went out on Twitter to announce that Tesla Model Y below $ 40,000 would never reach the market, so we will have to settle for, really wanting, spending a little more.

What has happened to have it cancelled?

There is a reason that Tesla has decided to eliminate the launch of a cheap Model Y from its planning, and that is autonomy. According to the CEO of the company, facing such a project would force them to put an SUV with just 400 kilometres on the market. (250 miles) of batteries behind him, well below what he is already offering in other models with better numbers.

That amount of kilometres that we could do with that inexpensive Tesla Model Y is a fact that Elon Musk has rated as “unacceptable”, so it will not finally go on sale and we cannot get hold of him. This fact only confirms that, above any other consideration, performance or power, the electric market cars have in their batteries their main obstacle to advance, since many drivers still don’t think it’s time to make the jump for reasons like that: the low autonomy compared to the price of EVs and the charging times that are necessary to refuel them in full.

Now if the cheap Tesla Model Y doesn’t hit the market, is there any other alternative? Elon Musk himself advanced that they are thinking of a way to reduce the price without touching the autonomy of the range, starting from the Long Range Dual Motor model, which could be offered through a cheaper edition with a single rear engine. This model, specifically, could reach the $ 45,000 price range with a maximum of 540 kilometres of autonomy in its batteries. What for Elon Musk, surely, would no longer be so “unacceptable”.

