Tech News5G News
Updated:

What is 5G? Why are people afraid? Here is what you should know

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

What is 5G? Why are people afraid? Here is what you should know

We hear about it lately more and more often: 5G. Fears about this new technology are manifold and have sparked the most unthinkable and unrealistic theories ever. Indeed, there were even those who thought that coronavirus was caused by 5G, while others burned some towers in the United Kingdom.

It is worth noting that this (and other) conspiracy information is – of course – all false. “The wavelengths used and that will be used in the future by 5G are all completely safe and have been in research and testing for decades,” he tells The Guardian Howard Jones, head of technology communications at a UK mobile network provider.

What is 5G? When using the telephone, the latter interacts with a nearby radio station via radio waves. The tower then connects to a central network, which transmits the information it receives and returns it. Currently, if your phone uses 4G, the frequency band of the radio waves it uses is between 2 and 8 GHz (a frequency that changes by region).

The area covered by a tower is called “cell” and has a width of between 1 and 20 kilometres, depending on the number of telephones in the area. At weaker frequencies, a tower covers less area, so more towers are needed. However, shorter waves also mean that many more devices can be connected simultaneously to a tower. In a nutshell, 5G offers substantially faster network connection speeds than currently available.

One of the concerns of 5G is that the new network can support frequencies up to 300 GHz (the various countries will then limit the network according to their laws). “A higher frequency does not mean greater intensity: it is like comparing blue light with red light” Andrew Wood, a Swinburne University researcher in Australia, tells ScienceAlert.”Exposure levels for the general public will be well below the limits set by ICNIRP, the international auditing agency linked to WHO“continues Wood.

The prevalence of cell phones went from zero in the early 1980s to over 90% of the Australian population today, without a noticeable change in brain cancer rates“. A fear that has been repeatedly reassured by science, but which continues to appear every time. The important thing does not believe all the hoaxes that run on the web.

More Articles Like This

Google Maps is updated with new information functions on the Covid-19

Apps Brian Adam -
Since the entire country was closed in March with restrictions on mobility, Google Maps has been taking the pulse of the situation with a...
Read more

Command & Conquer Remastered, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Electronic Arts launches a pack full of content with juicy changes to attract both purists and new players. Not so long ago we were counting...
Read more

Ys Memories of Celceta for PS4 Review: the JRPG released on PS Vita is back

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Adol in search of his memories in the glorious chapter for PS Vita, returned to the current PlayStation console. Ys is an anthology series...
Read more

Apple knows how to keep a safe distance in selfies

Apple Brian Adam -
From today Spain is at a point of de-escalation of almost complete normality, with most of the country in phase 3 and the rest...
Read more

ASUS Republic of Gamer announces partnership with Unity

Gaming Brian Adam -
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has just announced that it has become a Verified Solutions Partner of Unity Technologies, the most important platform in...
Read more

How to use the Google Assistant when driving with the Maps browser

Apps Brian Adam -
Surely many of you remember that first application that came out for Android that was the browser that we currently have integrated into Google...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

What is 5G? Why are people afraid? Here is what you should know

We hear about it lately more and more often: 5G. Fears about this new technology are manifold and have...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps is updated with new information functions on the Covid-19

Brian Adam -
Since the entire country was closed in March with restrictions on mobility, Google Maps has been taking the pulse of the situation with a...
Read more
Game Reviews

Command & Conquer Remastered, analysis

Brian Adam -
Electronic Arts launches a pack full of content with juicy changes to attract both purists and new players. Not so long ago we were counting...
Read more
Latest news

107 men accused of domestic violence over two weeks

Brian Adam -
Gardaí say over 100 people have been charged in domestic violence cases in the last two weeks of last month. They were 107 people...
Read more
Game Reviews

Ys Memories of Celceta for PS4 Review: the JRPG released on PS Vita is back

Brian Adam -
Adol in search of his memories in the glorious chapter for PS Vita, returned to the current PlayStation console. Ys is an anthology series...
Read more
Apple

Apple knows how to keep a safe distance in selfies

Brian Adam -
From today Spain is at a point of de-escalation of almost complete normality, with most of the country in phase 3 and the rest...
Read more
Humans of Tallaght

Controversial decision on Irish statement on slab ‘deeply saddened’ by Bishop of Coventry

Brian Adam -
The Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth, has said of a decision to refuse permission to leave a statement in Irish only on Margaret Keane's...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: