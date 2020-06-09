What is 5G? Why are people afraid? Here is what you should know

We hear about it lately more and more often: 5G. Fears about this new technology are manifold and have sparked the most unthinkable and unrealistic theories ever. Indeed, there were even those who thought that coronavirus was caused by 5G, while others burned some towers in the United Kingdom.

It is worth noting that this (and other) conspiracy information is – of course – all false. “The wavelengths used and that will be used in the future by 5G are all completely safe and have been in research and testing for decades,” he tells The Guardian Howard Jones, head of technology communications at a UK mobile network provider.

What is 5G? When using the telephone, the latter interacts with a nearby radio station via radio waves. The tower then connects to a central network, which transmits the information it receives and returns it. Currently, if your phone uses 4G, the frequency band of the radio waves it uses is between 2 and 8 GHz (a frequency that changes by region).

The area covered by a tower is called “cell” and has a width of between 1 and 20 kilometres, depending on the number of telephones in the area. At weaker frequencies, a tower covers less area, so more towers are needed. However, shorter waves also mean that many more devices can be connected simultaneously to a tower. In a nutshell, 5G offers substantially faster network connection speeds than currently available.

One of the concerns of 5G is that the new network can support frequencies up to 300 GHz (the various countries will then limit the network according to their laws). “A higher frequency does not mean greater intensity: it is like comparing blue light with red light” Andrew Wood, a Swinburne University researcher in Australia, tells ScienceAlert.”Exposure levels for the general public will be well below the limits set by ICNIRP, the international auditing agency linked to WHO“continues Wood.

“The prevalence of cell phones went from zero in the early 1980s to over 90% of the Australian population today, without a noticeable change in brain cancer rates“. A fear that has been repeatedly reassured by science, but which continues to appear every time. The important thing does not believe all the hoaxes that run on the web.