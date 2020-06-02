What could a distant, Earth-like world look like? An image shows it to us

There are – without any doubt – many Earth-like planets in our Universe, and we have a lot of evidence of the existence of these worlds even looking inside our galaxy, the Milky Way. NASA has spent years researching planets similar to ours and potentially habitable, obtaining a vast list full of names.

One of these exoplanets is Kepler-1649c, which orbits the red dwarf star Kepler-1649, about 300 light years away from our planet. These planets are known, most of the time, based on the detection of light from their star, which disappears briefly when the planet passes in front of the celestial body.

In fact, NASA recently published the rendering of the possible appearance of Kepler-1649c. Since the exoplanet is located within the habitable zone of this star, the water on the planet is liquida – assuming there is water on the exoplanet, of course. This exoplanet appears to be closest to Earth, at least in terms of temperature and size.

The image shows a landscape very similar to a mountainous area on Earth, with a completely plant-free environment, but with large floating clouds. Obviously, it is not yet known whether the exoplanet really looks like this representation, since NASA is still unable to observe so closely. However, its appearance – at least the view of the sky – could be very similar.