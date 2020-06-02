Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

What could a distant, Earth-like world look like? An image shows it to us

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

This is VW Play, the new infotainment system that Volkswagen will debut on the Nivus

Volkswagen has unveiled VW Play, the new infotainment system of the brand that will debut on the Nivus. We tell...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

What could a distant, Earth-like world look like? An image shows it to us

There are – without any doubt – many Earth-like planets in our Universe, and we have a lot of evidence of the existence of these worlds even looking inside our galaxy, the Milky Way. NASA has spent years researching planets similar to ours and potentially habitable, obtaining a vast list full of names.

One of these exoplanets is Kepler-1649c, which orbits the red dwarf star Kepler-1649, about 300 light years away from our planet. These planets are known, most of the time, based on the detection of light from their star, which disappears briefly when the planet passes in front of the celestial body.

In fact, NASA recently published the rendering of the possible appearance of Kepler-1649c. Since the exoplanet is located within the habitable zone of this star, the water on the planet is liquida – assuming there is water on the exoplanet, of course. This exoplanet appears to be closest to Earth, at least in terms of temperature and size.

The image shows a landscape very similar to a mountainous area on Earth, with a completely plant-free environment, but with large floating clouds. Obviously, it is not yet known whether the exoplanet really looks like this representation, since NASA is still unable to observe so closely. However, its appearance – at least the view of the sky – could be very similar.

More Articles Like This

Spotted a very rare and spectacular specimen of white grizzly bear

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the Rocky Mountains of Canada, an unusual white grizzly puppy and his brown brother are rarely spotted, this spring between the Banff and...
Read more

US President threatens to use military force against protesters

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to use military force to quell growing protests in the country. According to a foreign news agency,...
Read more

Giant mammoth remains found in Mexico: they weighed twice as much as a T-Rex

Latest news Brian Adam -
An incredible discovery that occurred in Mexico during the construction of the new airport in the Mexican capital: gigantic skulls and tusks of huge...
Read more

A Neanderthal gene found in some women could make them more fertile

Health Brian Adam -
The progesterone it is a crucial hormone for reproduction in many mammals, but for some unknown reason, it appears to act differently in humans....
Read more

Jordan’s ‘last dance’ is also that of US capitalism

Latest news Brian Adam -
There is only one athlete who can say that his opponents still wear shoes with his silhouette: basketball legend Michael Jordan. The latest dance,...
Read more

Plans to add automatic ‘Skyborg’ jets to the US Air Force

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington DC: By 2023, the US Air Force is preparing to add jets to its fleet that are equipped with artificial intelligence as well...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

What could a distant, Earth-like world look like? An image shows it to us

There are - without any doubt - many Earth-like planets in our Universe, and we have a lot of...
Read more
Android

All Android 11 Beta news uncovered after Google mistakenly sends update to some users

Brian Adam -
The beta of Android 11 was going to be presented tomorrow, June 3, although Google decided at the last moment to postpone it as...
Read more
Game Reviews

IF Found Review: a new way of telling graphic novels

Brian Adam -
IF Found, published by Annapurna Interactive, tells a story of intimate and emotional personal identity, in a totally different way. December 1993. Kasio returns...
Read more
Apple

These are the iPhones that will be able to run iOS 14, is yours among them?

Brian Adam -
Apple is one of the companies that keeps an iPhone model alive the longest (or iPad) since each new version of iOS, although it...
Read more
Latest news

Spotted a very rare and spectacular specimen of white grizzly bear

Brian Adam -
In the Rocky Mountains of Canada, an unusual white grizzly puppy and his brown brother are rarely spotted, this spring between the Banff and...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy M01: a new floor for the M line with two cameras and 4,000 mAh

Brian Adam -
Samsung has fulfilled what was promised and has unveiled two new phones in India, although one of them we already knew, the Samsung Galaxy...
Read more
Community

Bogus school-aged men helping a farmer

Brian Adam -
Children have come to the rescue of a farmer whose barley crop was destroyed by crows in north Kerry. The children of Killinach have made...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY