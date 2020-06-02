EntertainmentTech NewsCar TechTesla
Updated:

What are several Tesla Model 3s doing participating in a Netflix documentary?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

They are two of the names that raise the most passions in this world of technology, each in his own field, although for a few months, owners of electric cars can enjoy original series and movies from the platform at its stops, during those times when we load the car at one of the Tesla stations.

The point is that Today’s news has put us on alert because a series of photos have appeared on Twitter that have to do with the filming, on a highway closed to traffic, of a kind of Tesla Model 3 dance. Several black cars driving on one side and the other for a documentary production to be distributed through Netflix.

Tampa Bay, filming location

The surroundings of the city located in Florida have been the scene of this filming session in which robotic cameras installed on trucks were used, in addition to drones and other resources for which, according to official sources, It is an advertisement that will be broadcast in the Superbowl of the year 2021. If nothing changes, that will happen in eleven months, on February 7, when we can already see the result.

As we tell you, at first it was thought that it was some advance of a documentary production that would have these Tesla Model 3 as protagonists and that Netflix will distribute through its platform. Many became excited, imagining that everything the format would have to do with a series inspired, in some way, by the brand of those of Elon Musk and their EV, but won’t it be?

The participants themselves have expressed their doubts that what they were told was true, but it is the only thing we have: the series will have several 45-minute episodes, it will be called “Building Tampa” and it will supposedly cover political, cultural news. , social and technological of the city. It is, according to those involved, a way to show the rest of the country, and the world, the rebirth of a city that is considered one of the most advanced in the country.

According to one of the participants, owner of a Tesla Model 3, “There were nine autonomous Model 3s placed three by three. It was filmed by drones and boom-box vans. Officially, the shooting was for an upcoming documentary about the future of transportation in Tampa. Unofficially, it seems like a pretty big production for that.

To shoot the scene, a section of the so-called “Reversible Express Lanes” of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway was closed where the Tesla Model 3 displayed their self-driving skills on a stretch equipped with Short-Range Dedicated Communications wireless technology. Is it really going to be a documentary on Tampa or maybe Netflix is ​​preparing something with Tesla?

>

More Articles Like This

Are you going to give Netflix away? Keep these tips in mind before buying cards

Apps Brian Adam -
Even if some time ago it was frowned upon giving away virtual money to someone else, it goes without saying that the alternatives that...
Read more

Netflix rankings reach iPhone and iPad apps (not Android)

Android Brian Adam -
Netflix continues to introduce changes to its platform to allow us to more easily find new series and movies to get hooked on (in...
Read more

Do dozens of apps appear to update on your iPhone? This is happening

Apple Brian Adam -
They have spread like a Poltergeist but this is how these strange phenomena occur that occasionally plague our Apple smartphones. That it is not...
Read more

Instagram is updated and already allows video calls from 50 participants

Apps Brian Adam -
It's funny how long it takes to get there, in peacetime, updates to the final releases of an application from the beta version, and...
Read more

Netflix transforms its interface into Chromecast and includes recommendations

Apps Brian Adam -
Netflix is ​​making changes in recent days and one of the most relevant has been the add for the first time on the platform...
Read more

Google Maps improves the information of places that facilitate accessibility

Apps Brian Adam -
Google Maps continues to include in its menus any information that is relevant to our daily life, and if there is an element as...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

What are several Tesla Model 3s doing participating in a Netflix documentary?

They are two of the names that raise the most passions in this world of technology, each in his...
Read more
Apps

Are you going to give Netflix away? Keep these tips in mind before buying cards

Brian Adam -
Even if some time ago it was frowned upon giving away virtual money to someone else, it goes without saying that the alternatives that...
Read more
Android

Netflix rankings reach iPhone and iPad apps (not Android)

Brian Adam -
Netflix continues to introduce changes to its platform to allow us to more easily find new series and movies to get hooked on (in...
Read more
Apple

Do dozens of apps appear to update on your iPhone? This is happening

Brian Adam -
They have spread like a Poltergeist but this is how these strange phenomena occur that occasionally plague our Apple smartphones. That it is not...
Read more
Apps

Instagram is updated and already allows video calls from 50 participants

Brian Adam -
It's funny how long it takes to get there, in peacetime, updates to the final releases of an application from the beta version, and...
Read more
Apps

Netflix transforms its interface into Chromecast and includes recommendations

Brian Adam -
Netflix is ​​making changes in recent days and one of the most relevant has been the add for the first time on the platform...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps improves the information of places that facilitate accessibility

Brian Adam -
Google Maps continues to include in its menus any information that is relevant to our daily life, and if there is an element as...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY