What are several Tesla Model 3s doing participating in a Netflix documentary?

They are two of the names that raise the most passions in this world of technology, each in his own field, although for a few months, owners of electric cars can enjoy original series and movies from the platform at its stops, during those times when we load the car at one of the Tesla stations.

The point is that Today’s news has put us on alert because a series of photos have appeared on Twitter that have to do with the filming, on a highway closed to traffic, of a kind of Tesla Model 3 dance. Several black cars driving on one side and the other for a documentary production to be distributed through Netflix.

Tampa Bay, filming location

The surroundings of the city located in Florida have been the scene of this filming session in which robotic cameras installed on trucks were used, in addition to drones and other resources for which, according to official sources, It is an advertisement that will be broadcast in the Superbowl of the year 2021. If nothing changes, that will happen in eleven months, on February 7, when we can already see the result.

As we tell you, at first it was thought that it was some advance of a documentary production that would have these Tesla Model 3 as protagonists and that Netflix will distribute through its platform. Many became excited, imagining that everything the format would have to do with a series inspired, in some way, by the brand of those of Elon Musk and their EV, but won’t it be?

The participants themselves have expressed their doubts that what they were told was true, but it is the only thing we have: the series will have several 45-minute episodes, it will be called “Building Tampa” and it will supposedly cover political, cultural news. , social and technological of the city. It is, according to those involved, a way to show the rest of the country, and the world, the rebirth of a city that is considered one of the most advanced in the country.

Earlier today @Diamond_View filmed a commercial using the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway downtown. The ᴇɴᴛɪʀᴇ highway 👀 Thank you for inviting us and the @TampaEDC to the set 🎥🚗 #filmtampabay pic.twitter.com/ltI5IZ26Fe — Film Tampa Bay (@FilmTampaBay) March 3, 2020

According to one of the participants, owner of a Tesla Model 3, “There were nine autonomous Model 3s placed three by three. It was filmed by drones and boom-box vans. Officially, the shooting was for an upcoming documentary about the future of transportation in Tampa. Unofficially, it seems like a pretty big production for that.”

To shoot the scene, a section of the so-called “Reversible Express Lanes” of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway was closed where the Tesla Model 3 displayed their self-driving skills on a stretch equipped with Short-Range Dedicated Communications wireless technology. Is it really going to be a documentary on Tampa or maybe Netflix is ​​preparing something with Tesla?

