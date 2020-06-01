Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentHow to?
What are and how to manage smart downloads on Netflix

By Brian Adam
Netflix has been adding for a few weeks major changes that have been accelerated during the confinement period and that explosion of hours of use that have been multiplied. Remember the arrival of Tops to tell us what is most viewed, or the inclusion of PIN codes to protect the accounts of adults when we have a children's account in the app.

Now we are going to focus on downloads, which have undergone a series of important changes that, likewise, have gone unnoticed by many because you have begun to receive alerts of things that you have no record of having activated. How that episodes appear in the "Downloads" section that you, voluntarily, have not decided to download on the mobile.

Smart downloads call them

What happened to you Netflix called them "smart downloads" for a time, although as such they do not appear within the application. Both on iOS and Android and other platforms, the most similar reference is "Self-downloads", and we are going to teach you how to activate or deactivate them according to your needs and, above all, the free space you have on your mobile or tablet .

Smart downloads through the settings menu.

There are two ways to configure them. The first is through the configuration menu that is accessed by clicking on the tab that you will see at the bottom right called "More". From there we will go to a menu and choose "Application Settings". Then we will have to go to the "Autodescargas" function to remove or put them.

Smart downloads in the Downloads tab.

The second method is faster and go through the "Downloads" tab that you will see on the main Netflix page, Bottom right. You will get to the screen where all the episodes and movies that you have stored in the smartphone storage must be stored. Above all you will see an option, "Autodescargas", and right next to it, in blue, its status: either "ON", or "OFF". Pressing there we will access a new menu where we can change it.

These smart downloads work in a very simple way: if the platform detects that we have downloaded the first three episodes of a series and we finish watching the first one, Netflix will automatically delete the one we just completed and will download the fourth one at your own risk. So until we finish watching everything and the series is no longer offline on our device. This function will have to be activated application by application wherever we use it, and it is compatible with Android, iOS and iPadOS apps, Amazon Fire tablets and Windows 10 computers and tablets.

