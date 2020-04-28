Tuesday, April 28, 2020
What about IFA 2020 in Berlin? Everything points to an online format

By Brian Adam
      And now, what about IFA 2020 in Berlin? Everything points to an online format

IFA 2020 Berlin will not be held this year. At least, it will not be held as we are used to seeing it: due to the prohibition of the authorities in Berlin (Germany) to organize events of more than 5,000 participants (in 2019, the IFA gathered more than 245,000 visitors), the IFA cannot be carried out this year. It is the second major technology event that falls in Europe, after the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress.

Its organizers announced it yesterday throught social media, in a thread of tweets in which they announced that the prohibition of the Berlin authorities against the celebration of massive events lasted until October 24, which directly affects this fair, which was scheduled to take place between September 4 and 9.

But that does not necessarily mean that this year there will be no IFA: In their announcement, the organizers have revealed that IFA 2020 could be held online. Given the impossibility of carrying out the event physically, they are working on alternatives so that the appointment can be followed remotely.

The organizers speak in an “innovative” format, but at the moment they have not specified more details about the way in which this appointment will be carried out online. When this year’s Mobile World Congress was cancelled, the organizers did not replace it with any massive online event: it was the brands themselves that, little by little, carried out their own presentations via streaming to announce their news.

By IFA Berlin Hundreds of thousands of people pass each year, this being an annual event where brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Lenovo or Philips, among many others, they occupy large stands to show their news. It is a fair in which the image and sound market is highly relevant, with televisions being one of the main protagonists of the event (without forgetting mobile phones, headphones and many other technological products).

In this case, we must not forget that we are talking about a technology fair oriented not only to the professional market (press, brands, distributors …)

And Now What About Ifa 2020 In Berlin Everything Points but also open to the public. We will see what solution the organizers have for this year.

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only has travel stopped and the...
Read more

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Fashion And Beauty Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more

