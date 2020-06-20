Tech NewsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhastApp: So you can turn off all notifications and no one see who is writing to you

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Echo Plus second generation in super discount on Amazon!

As part of the Amazon discounts on their devices, there is a very interesting offer on Amazon Echo Plus,...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon devices are back on offer: up to 35% discount on Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K

Offers are back on Amazon devices. The Seattle giant kicked off one series of discounts on products from the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you want to increase the privacy of your WhatsApp and that nobody watches your messages, you can easily configure your app.

WhatsApp privacy notifications
(Photo: Writing)

During the latest updates of WhatsApp, the developers have put more effort in taking care of the privacy and security of the application. To do this, they have implemented different ways to personalize and deactivate notifications so that no one besides you can read your messages.

Read: 5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

Surely it has happened to you that your brothers, partner or even mom ask you to borrow your smartphone and you live with the fear that notification of WhatsApp and read something private. Well, the latter can be solved with a simple configuration within the same application; taking advantage of that with your Friend Kit you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones

WhatsApp privacy notifications "width =" 90% "height =" 246

Pay attention and choose the one that best suits your needs. 😉

Turn off all WhatsApp notifications

With this tool, you will deactivate all the sound notifications that come to you from WhatsApp; regardless of whether they are individual and group. The downside is that you won’t know when you have new messages unless you constantly open the app.

  • Go to the Settings menu and select Notifications
  • Turn off the “Talk Tones” switch. And ready.

"WhatsApp

Or there is this other option, in which it only notifies you that contact has sent you a message, but it does not show which one is in the notifications section.

  • Go to the Settings menu and select Notifications
  • Turn off the “High Priority Notifications” switch. And ready.

"WhatsApp

Customize notifications

With this option, you can give a different tone, vibration and popup to each contact and know who is writing to you immediately thanks to personalization. To do this you just have to:

  • Enter the conversation of the chosen contact, either individual or group chat.
  • Tap the name of the contact.
  • Choose the option “Personalized notifications” and activate them
  • Now customize with the tone, vibration, and available options.

"WhatsApp

Mute notifications

Most WhatsApp users use this tool to silence all group notifications; Which are usually too many and can distract you at important moments.

However, this option also works for individual chats and no type of notification will appear, you will only be able to see the messages entering the app.

  • Open the individual or group chat that you want to mute
  • Tap the contact name
  • Choose the option that says “Mute notifications”
  • Now select how long you want to silence notifications, be it 8 hours, 1 week or up to 1 year.
  • Press OK. And ready

"WhatsApp

With these functions of WhatsAppMaintaining greater privacy of your chats is now easier. So you can lend your phone to anyone you want, without fear that they can read something private. Enable these options and rest assured of your privacy.

More Articles Like This

LHC strikes again: created four top quarks simultaneously

Tech News Brian Adam -
The largest particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider, gave birth to four extremely heavy particles called top quarks. This discovery has long been predicted...
Read more

Dropbox arrives the safe, password manager and PC backup

Apps Brian Adam -
Every day we use them more and, sometimes, without realizing it because right now the cloud is part of any service you can imagine....
Read more

Vodafone Happy Friday: gifts and discounts on Friday 19 June 2020

Communication Brian Adam -
Like every Friday, he comes back Vodafone's Happy Friday, the weekly appointment of the red telephone operator that offers its users. The telco continues...
Read more

The OPPO A72 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
OPPO series A is the one that comprises mid-range models from the Chinese manufacturer, and in it, we can currently find terminals such as...
Read more

Netatmo Outdoor Camera Review: intelligent outdoor surveillance camera

Electronics Brian Adam -
Netatmo has recently renewed its Outdoor Camera with the addition of a siren, for a complete and feature-rich product. Until a few years ago, building...
Read more

Spying on conversations by looking at the light bulb in another house? If possible

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
It is not known if it will be for work or entertainment, but it certainly takes a lot of ingenuity to imagine that it...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY