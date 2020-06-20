WhastApp: So you can turn off all notifications and no one see who is writing to you

If you want to increase the privacy of your WhatsApp and that nobody watches your messages, you can easily configure your app.

During the latest updates of WhatsApp, the developers have put more effort in taking care of the privacy and security of the application. To do this, they have implemented different ways to personalize and deactivate notifications so that no one besides you can read your messages.

Pay attention and choose the one that best suits your needs. 😉

Turn off all WhatsApp notifications

With this tool, you will deactivate all the sound notifications that come to you from WhatsApp; regardless of whether they are individual and group. The downside is that you won’t know when you have new messages unless you constantly open the app.

Go to the Settings menu and select Notifications

Turn off the “Talk Tones” switch. And ready.

Or there is this other option, in which it only notifies you that contact has sent you a message, but it does not show which one is in the notifications section.

Go to the Settings menu and select Notifications

Turn off the “High Priority Notifications” switch. And ready.

Customize notifications

With this option, you can give a different tone, vibration and popup to each contact and know who is writing to you immediately thanks to personalization. To do this you just have to:

Enter the conversation of the chosen contact, either individual or group chat.

Tap the name of the contact.

Choose the option “Personalized notifications” and activate them

Now customize with the tone, vibration, and available options.

Mute notifications

Most WhatsApp users use this tool to silence all group notifications; Which are usually too many and can distract you at important moments.

However, this option also works for individual chats and no type of notification will appear, you will only be able to see the messages entering the app.

Open the individual or group chat that you want to mute

Tap the contact name

Choose the option that says “Mute notifications”

Now select how long you want to silence notifications, be it 8 hours, 1 week or up to 1 year.

Press OK. And ready

With these functions of WhatsAppMaintaining greater privacy of your chats is now easier. So you can lend your phone to anyone you want, without fear that they can read something private. Enable these options and rest assured of your privacy.