Western Digital's SMR Red discs in trouble: Sues WD for misleading advertising and recommending them for use on NAS

Everything looked great for the future of SMR units (Shingled Magnetic Recording), hard drives that made it possible to achieve higher capacity hard drives and that set new milestones in this area.

However, the technology has ended up being a headache for Western Digital, now accused of confusing users with misleading advertising that recommended its use on NAS when this type of equipment can be greatly affected by such units. So much so that WD is now facing a lawsuit in the US.

Performance can be a problem

The complaints surrounding Western Digital's SMR discs have been hanging around the internet for months. Media such as Ars Technica investigated the problem in April 2020, and already then there were the problems of these units in certain scenarios of use, for example, that of the NAS.

The SMR technology built into Red family WD drives intended for use on NAS does not always behave as it should. This technology favors the density of storage, but it significantly worsens sector rewritesRewriting a 4KB sector often requires reading and rewriting an entire 256MB zone, which ends up being disastrous for transfer rates.

The Ars Technica editors themselves tested these scenarios and made it clear that the problem occurs on NAS where the ZFS file system is used, highly valued in this type of environment.

If this filesystem is not used, the performance is correct, but they still did not recommend its use vs. disk with PMR / CMR technology (Perpendicular / Conventional Magnetic Recording), which tend to behave better and of course have no problems when using the ZFS file system that projects like FreeNAS de facto use and that can also be used on other very popular platforms such as Unraid.

In various specialized media they also commented on the problems that can arise from using these units in NAS, and the managers of Western Digital themselves wanted to try to clarify the issue and give information about the units they have on the market and which ones use CMR and SMR, information that is not so easy to find directly in the specifications of these units when purchasing them.

At ServeTheHome, one of the reference media dedicated to talking about the NAS realm, the complaint was clear, and recently indicated how WD "knew about problems with ZFS" on this type of drives.

Tests comparing these units to Seagate's Ironwolf (CMR) made it clear how performance was noticeably superior in not using SMR units in that test environment. Source: Ars Technica

The truth is that all these complaints have ended up in a multiple lawsuit in the United States in which the plaintiffs they don't even ask for a financial fine for Western Digital.

Only the money is returned to them (and the lawyers' costs are paid) and, above all, remove deceptive advertising which guaranteed that according to WD such units – like the rest of the Red family – were suitable for use on NAS. This could be a striking predecessor, but the conclusion is clear: if you are going to mount a NAS, keep all this information in mind.

From EuroXlivewe have contacted those responsible for Western Digital in our country, and their managers indicate that do not comment on ongoing legal claims.