West Galway Independent TD Catherine Connolly has been elected Deputy Speaker of the Dáil.

This is the first time in the history of the Dáil that a woman has been elected to the role of Deputy Ceann Comhairle.

It was a secret ballot and the other candidate was Fergus O’Dowd, Fine Gael. He was expected to take on the role with the support of the TDs of key Government parties.

The Deputy Ceann Comhairle receives an additional pay allowance of € 38,787 in addition to his salary as a TD.