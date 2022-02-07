In most homes around the country, behind every door, inflation and the effects of the rising cost of living are taking hold.

For those on Oxmantown Road in Stoneybatter in Dublin, it is no different.

Paula O’Loughlin and Marie Keogh share a house and have seen their bill only go one way.

“Everything has gone up,” says Ms Keogh, “it’s kind of ridiculous now at this stage.”

Ms O’Loughlin is a carer, and worked right through the pandemic. She says she has now had to take on extra shifts just to keep up the rising daily costs.

“A lot of frontline staff are worn out,” she says. “We’re doing extra to just try and survive. I used to be able to work, pay the bills and maybe have a holiday once a year.

“I won’t be having a holiday this year because it’s just not realistic.”

She needs her car for work, but the price of keeping it on the road is becoming more of a strain.

“It’s got quite difficult… petrol is up another €50/60 per month and we’ve having to cut down on other things.”

The cost of living is way too high, according to Ms Keogh, right

Ms Keogh is hoping the Government does more to intervene to try help the problem.

“It (inflation) should be brought down a bit… because the cost of living is way too high. You just have to try and get on with it, but it is difficult.”

She then lists off the rising bills, “gas, electricity, groceries, tax on the car.”

Ms O’Loughlin then adds, “Even the broadband. That’s also gone up on what it was two years ago.”

Newsagent Luther Moussa is paying more in bills and taking in less money

The local newsagent is feeling the impact too. Rising delivery and wholesales costs means the shopkeeper Luther Moussa has had to increase prices.

Bottled gas, for example, is up €2. His business is being hit.

“Everything has gone up,” he says. “People are spending less money than they used to.”

Mr Moussa has been in business on this road for the last twenty years but current trading is difficult.

“We’re paying a lot more in bills and we’re taking in less money,” he says.

The fact that she can’t put any money aside stings the hardest for Ms Butler

Next, we meet trainee architects Conor Brady and Eimear Butler.

For these 20-somethings, their ability to save has been scuppered, and rising petrol costs for a 40km car commute to work is not helping.

“The car has become a massive hole for me to throw money into,” Mr Brady says, “it becomes a kind of catch-22, do I make it to work this week or do I buy my food.”

Ms Butler too has felt the impact of the rising costs.

“I’m noticing food is getting quite expensive … and since Covid restrictions have eased, I’ve noticed going out for drinks or food is just too expensive, it’s nearly not worth going out.”

But for her, it is the fact that she can’t put any money aside that stings hardest.

“It’s just the fact that I’m not able to save. I’m not thinking too much about it at the moment but it’s getting to me that I’m making a pay cheque but there’s not much left over at the end of every month to put away and save for the future.”

Mr Brady agrees: “It’s just very difficult to save up and money… that’s all they tell you – ‘work hard, put away your money and eventually you’ll be able to afford a down payment on a house’.

“But the way things are at the minute, I’m not able to save any money because the pay cheques I’m getting are just keeping me afloat.”

This is the impact inflation is having on the lives of people on just one Dublin street, there are many more like it.