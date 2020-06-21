Latest news
Well done Marcus Rashford, don't let any child go hungry

By Brian Adam
A long-term policy is needed to overcome the insidious problem of youth hunger

Well done Marcus Rashford. While this column rarely praises soccer players from the English premiership, I do not include Manchester United – the young footballer must be awarded full marks. Like his colleagues he is now very wealthy and has a tremendous public influence as a sports star. He used that influence for the benefit of children who are being raised somewhat like he was.

When he forced the Boris Johnson government to change its port and allow funding for meals during the summer holidays for children who receive free school meals, it also made it close to children here in Northern Ireland. Scotland and Wales had previously approved their own scheme before Boris Johnson awoke. Isn't it a shame that without the intervention of a famous person, nutrition would be provided to disadvantaged children in the summer?

By Wednesday of this week Northern Ireland was the only region in the United Kingdom that had not decided to approve the allowance for school age from 30 June. For those who were getting free school meals, £ 27 per fortnight was allowed from the start of the pandemic.

However, Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir said a month ago that his department could not continue the subsidy over the summer, July and August.

After the Rashford campaign it seemed that Stormont did not want to become a single, wrecked cadet. Weir asked the Executive to get the money in some hatch, probably from the pandemic budget. No one wanted to have the reputation that they were like me when children were hungry. But in a region where poverty is widespread and unemployment has risen by 120% in the first two months of the pandemic, it is a pity that they did not move until the stream of publicity swept them.

It's just £ 12 million. The scheme cost £ 19 million between 26 March when schools closed and 30 June when payment ceased. As usual, there was talk about getting funding from Westminster. Extra money may be going to the regions as a result of Whitehall's decision to take Rashford. Wherever the pennies came from, the political class realized that they would be humiliated if not paid. A staggering sum from a £ 12,000 million budget, but a decisive moment in a child's life.

I wrote about this topic on this site in late August last year when charity organizations, youth clubs and teachers were calling for a policy that would tackle the problem on a long-term basis. My opinion was then and I repeat it that sa hunger for a child anywhere is hunger at any time. But in rich countries in the 21st century? Irresistible.

Almost one-third of Northern school pupils are entitled to free school meals, up to 100,000 children. All have lunch and some students also have breakfast.

Covid-19 was worse this year but this year is even worse as Covid-19 found that although the £ 27 vouchers were available some parents were worse off due to the virus, lock-in, unemployment or non-arrival only Covid allowance. It is clear from the evidence from food banks and other charities that the past three months have created a crisis in people who were in dire straits before the pandemic.

The payments are good ad hoc to quench hunger. They are urgently needed but not enough. An overarching policy is essential to address the lack of opportunities; food shortages are central to the lack of nutrition for body and mind. The child whose stomach is empty may not by chance fail to perform well at school. If the vicious ring is not broken, that child will have little chance.

Marcus Rashford, knowledgeable in these matters from his own childhood experience, welcomed Boris Johnson's u-turn this summer but demanded a long-term, forward-looking policy. He is right. Children should not have to face this shortage year on year here, in the UK, in the Republic or in any developed society in the 21st century. This is the last year that governments need to be pressurized to correct the neglect.

