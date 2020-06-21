ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
We welcome a new species of discovered diamond frog: Rhombophryne ellae

By Brian Adam
We welcome a new species of discovered diamond frog: Rhombophryne ellae

A new kind of diamond frog it was discovered in the humid tropical forests of northern Madagascar, within the Amber Mountain National Park. The new species, called Rhombophryne ellae, belongs to a genre that has doubled in terms of diversity over the past decade.

As soon as I saw this frog, I knew it was a new species,” says lead researcher Mark D. Scherz in a press release.”The flashing orange marks on the legs and the large black spots on the hip made it immediately evident.The flora and fauna of the national park are relatively well studied, while its forests continue to offer previously undescribed species.

Most often, new species seem so similar to their relatives that scientists have to resort to DNA analysis. The new diamond frog species is so visibly different that scientists didn’t have to wait for the results of genomic sequencing. The new species is quite different from most other diamond frogs, but it is one of many amphibians to boast red and orange marks.

What are these spots for? Scientists are still unsure of its function. “The discovery of such a particular species within a relatively well-studied park highlights our shortcomings in our knowledge of the amphibians of the tropics” continues Scherz. Even bad weather plays a fundamental role in this case, as it brings creatures out of their hiding places. Rhombophryne ellae was captured just as the cyclone Ava was about to hit Madagascar, the place where we can find the only existing pirate cemetery.

