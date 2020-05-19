Tuesday, May 19, 2020
We tested Send Anywhere, a cross-platform application that allows you to exchange files safely

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We tested Send Anywhere, a cross-platform application that allows you to exchange files safely

Although Google is working on a system to exchange files between Android devices similar to Apple’s AirDrop, at the moment it is necessary to resort to third-party applications. So looking for an interesting alternative I stumbled upon Send Anywhere.

Send Anywhere is an application for securely exchange data between different devices, whether they are mobile phones, tablets or computers and also regardless of the operating system, as it works on both iOS and Android and in the same way on Windows and macOS. An alternative that also boasts security in sending files, so I have decided to comment on my impressions.

Secure file sharing

Send

Send Anywhere stands out, apart from being cross-platform, for security. The files we exchange are encrypted since the person who receives our files can only open it if we provide them with a key or a QR code that appears on our screen when performing the operation. these codes have a certain time of use and the files are automatically deleted once 48 hours have passed after downloading

Aesthetically, the application is not a boast of accessibility and intuitiveness everything must be said. Options distributed in a somewhat chaotic and messy way, at least at first glance. The first thing I did was go to the options to enable file sharing with the computer.

We register with our email account and they send us a link to download the app and once the registration is confirmed, we can log in. At that point we have two devices enabled for testing, although we can have all we want.

Send

In the mobile application we will see two options on the main screen: “Send” and “To receive”. If we click on “Send”, another new screen is displayed showing tabs with different sections at the top: recent, photos, videos, audio, applications, contacts … They are all types of elements that we are going to be able to exchange.

Send

I have tested with audio and photos and the operation has been satisfactory. We mark the files to send and click on the icon in the lower area with the “up arrow”. A QR code and a numeric code appear. The sender must have one of them to receive the file that we are going to send. These codes are also valid for 10 minutes. The operation on the computer is also practically identical.

Also, if we want to share a file with several people we can make use of a link that we believe that, as in the previous case, it has a certain duration. After the expiration date, it will be removed.

Send Mac

To receive files the operation is similar. We choose the “Send” option and mark what we want to send to another device. If we have already performed an operation, it will appear in a list in the lower area of ​​the screen and if so, the use of a code will not be mandatory.

Send Mac

There is an application for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android and we even have a Web version, although it offers some limitations, such as the fact that we can only send files up to 2 GB. The application is free although we can also pay to remove some limits such as the limitation of the number of files sent, the speed of sending …

If we decide to pay we will have access to use a dedicated Plus server, with a transfer speed of up to 100 MB / s, the possibility of loading up to 50 GB (for 10 GB of the free plan) at the same time and set the expiration date that we want. The price, how could it be otherwise, is by subscription, with a cost of 5.99 euros per month.

