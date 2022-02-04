United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed has warned that “we picked a fight with nature and it’s fighting back”.

Ms Mohammed was in Dublin today to receive an honorary fellowship from the RCSI and told RTÉ News of her concerns regarding climate change.

Speaking to RTÉ Six One News, Ms Mohammed said that Ireland is “part of those that are at the forefront of trying to challenge the status quo and make a difference”.

She added that since joining the UN Security Council, Ireland’s “voice has been really strong in trying to formulate action around climate security, which is very real”.

But she warned that there needs to be a “reality check” when it comes to transitioning from fossil fuels to a green future.

"We don't have a choice. We picked a fight with nature, it's fighting back." Deputy UN Secretary General says ways must be found for people to afford access to the resources needed for a transition to a greener future

When asked about EU proposals to reclassify natural gas and nuclear power as green investments, Ms Mohammed said: “Many would describe it as greenwashing and I think in its technical terms, perhaps that’s what it would be.

“But I think this is where we have a reality check. There have to be transitions from fossil fuels, to a green future, a blue future.

“Those transitions need to be just and we need to be doing that, not hurting economies. You hurt an economy, you hurt the people.

“I would like to see that these fuels, particularly gas, and this is something that has been spoken about across other regions, ends up being a transition fuel with an exit date.

“But there should be a balance in which the emissions that we are looking to bring down to 45% – they need to happen now – and that needs to be a collaboration of everyone, particularly the G20.”

In relation to taxonomy proposals from the EU, she says that there have to be "just transitions" from fossil fuels to a green future. She says emissions need to be brought down now and that needs to be a "collaboration of everyone, particularly the G20"

She said that there is “limited time” to take action. “We don’t have a choice. We picked a fight with nature. It’s fighting back,” she said.

Ms Mohammed added: “We need to take care of it and the energy crisis is very much a part of a challenge we have. It can be overcome. You know, we have the wherewithal to try to do these transitions in a more fair and equitable way.

“I think we have to look at the financing structure for these investments that need to be made for transitions.

“We have to find a way to lower those costs so that you can access the resources that are needed for the transition, given the energy crisis that is happening to everyone around the world and so access to resources that can help us to ensure that the transitions to a greener future are made.

“That will then make it more equitable for everyone, and we can then afford it.”

As always, inspired by President Higgins of Ireland to do more for humanity.

When asked about the building tension between Ukraine and Russia means that conflict is inevitable, Ms Mohammed said: “No, it doesn’t seem inevitable.

I think we work towards ensuring that we can reduce those tensions, that we can put in place a continued dialogue that will de-escalate and this is what you do 24/7 until such time as it does no longer become a threat to anyone.

“All the indications depending from whose lens you’re looking at are worrying, but I think we do have the ability as a community, a community of the United Nations around the Security Council, a community around the neighbourhood to try to make this not happen.”