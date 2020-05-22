'We need to broadcast more Irish language content' – RTÉ Group Irish Commander

Niamh Ní Churnáin says that she has received support from RTÉ since she was appointed Group Irish Commander and that she is not concerned about cuts to the Irish Language Programs Section of the station

While RTÉ has ​​made progress in providing Irish language content, the national broadcaster still needs to make more Irish language programming, says the station's Irish Group Head.

Niamh Ní Churnáin spoke to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta about RTÉ's plan to provide more Irish language content. RTÉ submitted that plan to An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill when he decided that the broadcaster was in breach of the broadcasting law in relation to the Irish language.

Ó Domhnaill inquired about the limited number of Irish language television programs on RTÉ last year and while welcoming the commitment he received from RTÉ will increase the number of Irish language programs broadcast on the station's television channels this year, he said An Coimisinéir Teanga says that the public broadcaster needs to do more to ensure that it fully fulfills its obligations under the Act.

Speaking on News One on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Ní Churnáin said that she has received support from RTÉ management in commissioning new Irish language content and that she wants more Irish language programming.

"We need to do more Irish language content," said Ní Churnáin.

Only 0.7% of RTÉ's total television schedule in 2017 were Irish language programming and the Commissioner directed the broadcaster to prepare an action plan.

In that plan, RTÉ says it will roll out more than four hours of Irish language programming this year and Ní Churnáin said she was happy to reach that goal.

However, An Coimisinéir Teanga has stated that RTÉ needs more than planned and that a comprehensive range of programs is required by legislation.

That work is already under way, said Ní Churnáin as he revealed that RTÉ has ​​commissioned three new series in Irish that were not mentioned in the plan they gave An Coimisinéir Teanga.

“They belong to different genres. They are about entertainment and historical content. There is almost an extra eight hours of Irish content and we are not finished this year. We will be submitting further proposals to the Broadcasting Fund of Ireland. ”

The RTÉ Group Head of Irish was questioned about the impending cuts to the station and the significant reduction in the budget of the Irish Language Programs Division when the broadcaster made previous cuts. However, Curnáin said she was not concerned that the department would face a budget reduction in the future.

“The unit is currently operating as a full-time unit. This is the first time that this has happened since 2012… .they have got more human resources, they've got more production resources and they've got more budget. Bead doing everything to protect that, ”said the Irish Group Leader.