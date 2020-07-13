We are in the age of video conferencing and the webcams of most laptops are a horror

We have never had so many video conferences in all of history. The COVID-19 pandemic has had us confined by teleworking or studying from home, and that has suddenly A small and forgotten element of our laptops becomes more relevant than ever: the webcam.

It is a section that we rarely pay attention to because for years it was something that was good to have but that most only used occasionally. And now that we’ve needed them more than ever, we’ve found that the webcams of our teams are, in most cases, an absolute disaster.

Webcams that look like from another era

Whoever subscribes to this column knows it well: I have been suffering for years my Dell XPS 13 webcam condemnation (9343, 2015 model), which not only offers quite poor video quality, but also has the problem of being located in the lower left corner of the screen.

I promise you that I am looking at the screen of my Dell XPS 13 as I write this. Good for that magnificent vision of my double chin, by the way. I promise you that I am looking at the screen of my Dell XPS 13 as I write this. Good for that magnificent vision of my double chin, by the way.

That position makes the perspective that the webcam offers of me every time I make a video conference quite horrendous. It’s something I didn’t even think about when I bought the equipment, of course: I hardly used video conferencing applications then, and I valued being able to enjoy a screen with hardly any borders.

Dell ended up fixing the webcam position problem in the 9380 edition of the Dell XPS 13 that appeared in early 2019. The small 2.25mm module made it possible to replace the previous 7mm module (the same one from my computer ) and thus offering a much more appropriate perspective.

There are other computers with that problem like some Huawei laptops (like the MateBook X Pro) or Honor (like their recent MagicBook 14). In them the webcam is under one of the keyboard keys to protect privacy. That poses the same problem of perspective, but actually the most important problem is another.

The quality.

Why are the webcams on our laptops so bad?

That’s right: manufacturers hardly pay attention to this section because it has never been a differential aspect of the user experience. Now it is more than ever, and that has made us realize how much the laptops have advanced in almost all areas, but not in that of their webcams.

Admittedly, notebook designs don’t give notebooks too much leeway. The screen hardly offers any thickness to work with and the frames are getting smaller.

The argument against is easy: mobiles have managed to offer much superior front cameras to those we have in laptops and they also do it with clear limitations of space, although certainly not as many as those imposed by modern laptop screens in which the thickness of that part of the chassis is increasingly reduced.

When Dell solved its perspective problem, it did so by compromising camera quality: the sensor and lens are much smaller Due to that overall shrinkage of the entire camera module, causing final sacrifices in quality to the revamped 2020 MacBook Air came that way, for example, but the same complaint appears again and again in comments from the owners from high-end computers such as the HP Specter or the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Turns out MacBook webcams haven’t gotten much better in 10 years—in some lighting conditions they’ve gotten worse. My video on how crappy all laptop webcams are: https://t.co/BrZmc3NCD9 pic.twitter.com/ilpJEIKJoW — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) April 6, 2020

Complaints are constant in this section, and there are many comments in forums such as those of Reddit who complained and complain about how at this point we have 720p webcams that do not seem 720p and even “VGA” (640×480, terrible) webcams that do not they only have a poor definition, but they only look decent when the lighting conditions are perfect.

There are alternatives, but they are not ideal (or cheap)

Still there may be other flaws of the are today at more than 140 euros on Amazon, for example, but it is that those same webcams were only 37.40 euros on Black Friday.

We can also go to technological solutions like Droidcam, which allows us to use our Android mobile as a webcam in this type of scenario. The idea works decently when it works, but it is subject to factors such as the quality of the WiFi used or the possible conflicts between our mobile and our laptop.

Droidcam may be an option – if you have a Canon DSLR you can also use it as a webcam – but it is far from being the ideal, and someone who has tried it several times during confinement says so. That leads me to make two final thoughts. The first, Why so many new laptop launches and not a single manufacturer takes the opportunity to launch a laptop with a differential webcam?

The second, Why doesn’t Microsoft or Apple offer a native Droidcam-type tool that offers this function natively now that so many people need it? Neither of these two questions has a clear answer right now, and it doesn’t look like it will in the short term.