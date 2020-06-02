Irish Water said water supply in parts of the country is being severely depleted because of the heat and drought.

Company spokeswoman Yvonne Harris said that their latest information relates to last week and that they still appreciate the amount of water consumed in the country during the Whitland weekend.

16 water schemes have already been discharged and a further 38 schemes are in danger of being dumped, she said.

Yvonne Harris also said that due to the drought, Irish Water is likely to issue a water conservation order sometime this week.

While businesses have seen a significant reduction in water consumption since the introduction of social restrictions, she said, residential homes are currently consuming two-thirds of national supply.

She urged the public to conserve water if they can.