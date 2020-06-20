Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a permanent presence. One of the most important discoveries that led to the idea of ​​this great goal it is certainly that of water ice, very important for astronauts and for producing rocket fuels.

However, ice will never be the first resource humans will use on our satellite, experts pointed out in a recent scientific conference. Sunlight will be used first. “The first and simplest resource we have there is solar energy,” says NASA geologist and chief explorer Jake Bleacher.

Operational tools on the lunar surface will need the energy to function, and the same goes for supporting the future moon base that NASA plans to build as part of the Artemis program. On our satellite there are places nicknamed “peaks of eternal light“, and this is where the first explorers would head. For example, the Peary crater, the largest near the North Pole of the Moon, has some parts that always receive the light of our star; the only region of the solar system known so far in which the sun never sets.

“We have heard a lot about the history of ice in the pole, certainly, it is a good story“, underlines Sam Lawrence, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.”But it is enlightenment that is the resource that we are actually looking for with the Artemis missions.”