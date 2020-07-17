Latest newsTop Stories
Watch phones, laptops and games on a 200-inch screen with augmented reality glasses!

By Brian Adam
The American company has developed state-of-the-art glasses that display every video, from phones to computers, on a wide screen in the form of augmented reality. Photo: Indie Go Go

Texas: Be aware that augmented reality lenses are undergoing a new revolution and now, with just a few simple lenses, it is possible to see phones, laptops, game consoles, in virtual 3D on a 200-inch four-inch screen in front of the eyes. Will be. If you're still not surprised, this lens can show drone footage directly on an eight-meter screen.

This project is being called the most amazing invention of the virtual world. In 2019, it was introduced by the American company Dream World for internet funding (crowd funding) and it became the fastest funded project in the history of Indigo website in the field of augmented reality with a financial support of three thousand. People have done.

Whether it's a laptop or a phone, we watch digital content and movies on them, but they have their own limitations, now you can watch 3D videos on a 200-inch screen through just one lens, hands-free. Then with the advent of FiveG, phones and other devices have been able to carry and display more data.

Called the world's first manual and personalized forged augmented reality system designed for the whole family. Thanks to the plug-and-play system, you can see all the contents of a smartphone, tablet, game console, desktop, laptop and other devices on a screen right in front of your eyes. Even people sitting around don't realize it and you can view video calls and other information anywhere in private.

From Dream Glass, watch Facebook, Tik Tak and Instagram in 3D on a 6 meter wide virtual screen or play a game full of carnage. Be sure to watch the video below to learn more about this important invention.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taG1a24D6mo (/ embed)

An educational gift

Thanks to this lens, children can study in online classes and learn in 3D environment through virtual reality. That's why it has a special blue light filter to protect the eyes.

All videos and content can be viewed at UHD resolution thanks to the lens. The lens is designed to start with just one click and take you into a digital world full of beautiful colors. Anyone who has seen him for a while has gone mad.

Dream Glass is priced at 37 379.

