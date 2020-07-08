Warren Buffett turns natural gas into his new domain

To say that natural gas has problems would be an understatement. And that's exactly the kind of environment that appeals to Warren Buffett. And of course, last Sunday Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a subsidiary of Omaha's giant investment vehicle for the oracle, offered $ 4 billion plus debt for most of the fossil fuel facilities of US utility Dominion Energy. It seems like a solid enough investment to overcome the immediate future of the sector, now with enough leaks.

Natural gas prices were already under pressure as oil extraction, which generates natural gas as a by-product, flooded an already depressed market. Producers started burning it instead of selling it. On the other hand, the drop in demand left the gas companies' storage tanks full. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts that the country's consumption will drop 3.6% in 2020, largely due to a contraction in the industrial sector of close to 9%. By the end of June, natural gas futures had plummeted to the lowest in nearly 25 years.

But there are several positive elements. Oil drilling has started to slow down because large producers have reduced investment, and that keeps the natural gas obtained as a secondary product under control. You already know that you don't have the prospects for growth from solar or wind power, but gas emits less carbon than other fossil fuels, which could offer you better prospects in the medium term. For example, it will continue to replace coal as an energy source. And it does not face a drop in demand like oil will suffer as electric vehicles replace the internal combustion engine; That will help demand for gas increase three times that of black gold by 2040, according to calculations by the Williams Companies, which exploit a large pipeline network in the United States.

And Buffett seems to be getting a good deal on Dominion's assets. The business value is $ 9.7 billion, which means Berkshire Hathaway Energy is paying 10 times EBITDA. This represents a discount of approximately 15% compared to the current multiple of Williams and a fifth less than the recent agreement by Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for the acquisition of a gas pipeline.

As long as natural gas prices don't sink further, Buffett should be able to extract a decent return.

