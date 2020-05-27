Warning! The Corona virus epidemic could soon "re-emerge," the World Health Organization said

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that if care is not taken, the global coronavirus epidemic could soon escalate again and the number of people infected could rise sharply.

The warning from the WHO comes at a time when the United States and various European countries have signaled that the lockdown will be softened or abolished altogether.

Advising governments around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) says there is an urgent need to increase surveillance, testing and tracking measures to control the novel corona virus epidemic.

It should be noted that the number of deaths due to corona virus in the United States has reached one million, which is the highest in the world, while the epidemic situation of corona virus in most European countries is also very worrying.