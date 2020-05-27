HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Warning! The Corona virus epidemic could soon "re-emerge," the World Health Organization said

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If left unchecked, coronavirus infections and deaths could suddenly skyrocket. (Photo: File)

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that if care is not taken, the global coronavirus epidemic could soon escalate again and the number of people infected could rise sharply.

The warning from the WHO comes at a time when the United States and various European countries have signaled that the lockdown will be softened or abolished altogether.

Advising governments around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) says there is an urgent need to increase surveillance, testing and tracking measures to control the novel corona virus epidemic.

It should be noted that the number of deaths due to corona virus in the United States has reached one million, which is the highest in the world, while the epidemic situation of corona virus in most European countries is also very worrying.

More Articles Like This

Serie A in clear, clash between Rai and Spadafora: "no to the benefits for pay TV"

Football Brian Adam - 0
A new confrontation opens on the resumption of Serie A. The proposal by Minister Spadafora, according to which it will be necessary to broadcast...
Read more

The four Google tips for SMEs in the middle of the pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
What may my clients be needing right now? Is it possible to think of new products or services? Tip # 4: Manage your business remotelyRemote...
Read more

Immune health, the most sought after goal in Latam in food consumption

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
“The current health and wellness trend and issues are driving interest in foods and beverages that improve immunity. Consumers are actively looking for foods...
Read more

Trying to discover Planet Nine of our system? A fleet of vehicles can do it

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
As we all know, our Solar System has eight planets. However, according to the theories, another big planet could hide far beyond Neptune. This...
Read more

Honduras trade deficit falls 17.5% in three months amid pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://revistasumma.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/exPor La Tribuna The deficit of the Honduran trade balance decreased by 17.5% in the first quarter of 2020, to US $...
Read more

Restaurants in Guatemala prepare for the new normal

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Restaurants, as we have known them until now, are going to change the way they serve tables or in their facilities. The Irtra adds...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Warning! The Corona virus epidemic could soon "re-emerge," the World Health Organization said

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that if care is not taken, the global coronavirus epidemic could...
Read more
Apps

The 3DS Citra emulator comes to Google Play officially: you can now download it

Brian Adam - 0
One of the best-known 3DS emulators has just officially made the leap to Android: Citra has landed on the Google Play Store, for the time being as early...
Read more
Football

Serie A in clear, clash between Rai and Spadafora: "no to the benefits for pay TV"

Brian Adam - 0
A new confrontation opens on the resumption of Serie A. The proposal by Minister Spadafora, according to which it will be necessary to broadcast...
Read more
Corona Virus

The four Google tips for SMEs in the middle of the pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
What may my clients be needing right now? Is it possible to think of new products or services? Tip # 4: Manage your business remotelyRemote...
Read more
Android

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G arrives in Spain: price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Mi 10 was missing to go out in Spain, and we already have it here: the smallest of all...
Read more
Laptops

New Redmi Smart TV X from Xiaomi, RedmiBook laptops, router and more

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi launched a lot of products yesterday, and last but not least, the company is going to launch even more today. Today a new...
Read more
Ai News

ASUS AI Overclocking, AI Cooling and AI Networking: what are they and what do they do?

Brian Adam - 0
ASUS AI Overclocking, AI Cooling and AI Networking algorithms have made gaming PC optimization accessible to everyone. Let's find out what they are for. PC...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY