'Warning of the death of Scottish Gaelic

Authors of new books say that the 'language web' in the strongest Gaelic areas is failing and will cease to be a community language within ten years unless the tide is turned

Scottish Gaelic could die within ten years without radical rescue action on its behalf, a new book says.

The new book states that the number of young Gaelic speakers aged 3-17 years has fallen below 2,000 in the strong language areas – in the Western Isles, in Staffin on Skye and on Tiree, an island in Argyll and Bute.

A leading author says The Gaelic Crisis in the Vernacular Community, Conor Ó Giollagáin, Professor in the University of the Highlands and Islands Language Research Institute, that the "language networks" in the strongest areas of Gaelic are failing and that only a small number of older people speak the language every day.

The study claims that the number of Gaelic speakers has fallen below 11,000 in these areas. It is also said that next year's census will show that only 45% of the population are Gaelic speakers and that the majority are over 50 years of age.

Conchúr Ó Giollagáin said that it was very important to understand the extent of the challenges of stopping the decline of Gaelic.

"Our statistical evidence shows that there are about 11,000 people in the native speaker community Gaelic, and most of them are 50 years or older.

“There is a decline in communities Gaelic particularly in the peripheral role of the Gaelic in families and adolescents, and that decline indicates that the pattern of quitting will remain unchanged Gaelic as a community language unless it is revived in the community. ”

Ó Giollagáin said that there was a "mismatch" between current language policies and the urgency of the language crisis in the islands.

"The policy of the Gaelic appropriate policies for the death of the Gaelic to prevent. ”

Iain Campbell, one of the authors of the book, said that any strategy for revitalizing the Gaelic be rooted in an attempt to revitalize it as a community language.

He said the researchers hoped his work would lead people to reconsider a policy that, in his view, relied solely on the school system for the next generation of fluent speakers Provide Gaelic.

"We need to change the way resources are allocated to stop further deterioration," says Iain Campbell, one of your authors The Gaelic Crisis in the Vernacular Community.

Conchúr Ó Giollagáin has conducted a similar analysis in Ireland and was one of the authors of a comprehensive linguistic study that revealed the language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

In 2017, ten years after the publication of the comprehensive study, Ó Giollagáin said that the crisis in the Gaeltacht was getting worse and he claimed that the source of much thought in the State institutions in charge of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language.

As he has said in this country, he says that the Scottish Government needs to adopt a new approach that prioritises the native speaker rather than the learner and that policies need to be introduced that target the places where Gaelic still alive as a community and family language.

"Giollagáin says," More of the same will give you more of the same crisis, "

Mairi MacInnes, chairperson of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said that the findings of the research should not be "surprising" but that the strategy was put at the forefront of promoting the language in the education system. However, she said that the findings and recommendations of the research would be discussed with islanders.

A Scottish Government spokesman said the language was "very fragile" but much was being done to promote it on the islands and that existing policies are regularly reviewed.

Sa Update on the Comprehensive Linguistic Study of the Use of Irish in the Gaeltacht: 2006-2011, Brian Ó Curnáin, another of the authors of the new book, and Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, said that adhering to the State's current language policies would mean "accepting" the "decline" of Irish in the Gaeltacht.

They then recommended to the Taoiseach the establishment of an emergency commission with a view to preserving and reinforcing the speaking of Irish in the Gaeltacht.

Conchúr Ó Giollagáin said that "the 20 Year Strategy and the Gaeltacht Act" fit those who have an interest in Irish as a second language culture learned rather than native communities who are overwhelmed by the linguistic and social pressures of language to English translation ".

He stated that "the State has a post-Gaeltacht language policy at this stage".

Yes prolonged controversy was due to publish the Update because there was disagreement between Ó Giollagáin and Údarás na Gaeltachta, who commissioned the report, on recommendations made by the authors as part of their research.

Finally, a solution was reached and the recommendations were not published as part of the Authority's Update.