In the Central Criminal Court Aaron Brady accused of the murder of Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe in January 2013 said he was laundering diesel in a yard in Armagh the night Adrian Donohoe was killed.

He accepted that the Judge had warned him in July 2018 that he had two weeks to provide alibi.

It was 14 months later before the State was told he had an alibi.

Aaron Brady – a 23-year-old from Leven Cross in County Armagh is pleading not guilty to the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe.

+++ At the Central Criminal Court, a man, accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in County Louth seven years ago, has claimed a witness living in New York, who gave evidence against him, testified so that he wouldn't be deported. 29-year-old Aaron Brady of New Cross Road in Crossmaglen in County Armagh denies murdering Mr Donohoe and the robbery of 7, 000 euros from the Lordship Credit Union on the 25th of January, 2013.