Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus Review: the strategy moves on PS4

Stories set in the universe of Warhammer 40,000, especially if we are talking about video games, almost all of them focus on the events of humanity, or rather on the Imperium, as it is called in the Games Workshop fiction. If we were to elect the absolute protagonists we would think of the Space Marines, imposing armoured warriors who embody, even in appearance, the brutality of the world of Warhammer 40,000, in which the war never ends. A universe in perpetual conflict, where problems are solved with fire or with a well-placed Bolter bullet, does not have such great moral nuances, philosophical dilemmas and personal dramas.

Everything is war-oriented, to the extermination of the different and the heretic physical, mental and spiritual supremacy: this is perhaps why (apart from the fact that Warhammer was born as a wargame) most of the brand’s video games are strategic, turn-based or real-time. Among the numerous products that exploit the Games Workshop brand, however, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus stands out because while using an XCOM game structure (then we will see, in any case, that there are substantial differences from Firaxis games) it is dedicated to a faction that it always appears in a fleeting way, constantly overshadowed by the brutal pride of the Space Marines.

Adeptus Mechanicus

Adeptus Mechanicus is actually a very important branch of the Imperium, he is made up of technicians, scientists, those who create and operate the technology used by humanity. The Adeptus Mechanicus is so essential to the empire that it also enjoys a surprising religious tolerance: in the world of Warhammer 40,000 no one can contest the will of the “God-Emperor”, and anyone who denies his divinity is judged heretical and subjected to the foulest treatments.

Mechanicus adepts are instead allowed to consider the emperor as a mere authority, while their faith is placed in a machine god called Omnissiah, whose teachings require us to reject the decay and weakness of the flesh in favour of the eternal metal, circuits and prosthetic limbs. In short, Mechanicus is a game that captures attention first of all for the themes, and only afterwards for its playful structure, which, except for some innovations, is still familiar to those who hang out in the environment of strategy games.

Porting to PlayStation 4, about a year and a half after the official release on PC, gave us the opportunity to tell you about it, and we are sorry to start by saying that, beyond the merits and defects of the game of Bulwark Studios, the version for the Sony console is plagued by rather substantial technical problems.

Objective: Silva Tenebris

The title opens without too many ceremonies: embarked on a journey in search of knowledge aboard the Caestus Metallican, some Magi of the Adeptus Mechanicus detect some suspicious activity on the planet Silva Tenebris. Upon careful examination of the data it becomes clear that this is a burial place Necron, a fearsome race of immortal automata resting in their tombs waiting to awaken and regain possession of the whole known universe.

Perfectly aware of the seriousness of the threat, but at the same time thirsty for the secrets kept in the depths of Silva Tenebris, the members of the Caestus Metallican crew decide to undertake expeditions, inadvertently activating a system that would have awakened all the Necron legions buried there. At that point, the purging of Silva Tenebris becomes a moral duty towards all humanity, and the Caestus Metallican, under the command of the Magos Faustinius, begins massive military operations.

The narrative incipit is enough to justify the series of missions that the player is asked to complete, but Mechanicus wants to take better advantage of the collaboration with Ben Counter, a writer of the Black Library, and therefore he takes time to present the personalities of each of the magi with whom you interact. Scaevola, our favourite, is, for example, a Tech-Acquisition, the one who is specialized in the recovery of technologies.

His interest is clearly to explore the Necron tombs with the intent to clot a nice technological loot to analyze, even if it means taking risks and losing human resources. His transition from man to machine is then so advanced that he has almost completely abandoned human language: he expresses himself with formulas that appear to be those of a simple programming language, making explicit only a few concepts, in a logical and clear way.

Videx is instead its opposite, a Lector Dogmatis who knows every sacred scripture by heart and does not fail to cite them as a warning when the group is faced with difficult decisions. It is important for him to shy away from heresy, be wary of newfound aliens and destroy them if necessary rather than study them.

Khepra is instead a Techpriestess who craves the desire to fight. He commands the cohorts of Skitarii (the armed arm of the Adeptus Mechanicus) with the aim of purging the Necron tombs from any threat but often proves excessively fiery, too human compared to the other Magi who instead embody the cold logic better. Each of the characters cannot be separated from his ways: Videx is covered with candles and has the appearance of an inflexible cardinal of the ‘600. Scaevola no longer has humanoid traits and valves and cables emerge from his head.

The Magi of Mechanicus, more than the characters, they are caricatures, which go well with the climate of Warhammer 40,000 and which, despite the darkness of the colours and the violence of the universe, do not fail to snatch a few moments of laughter and fun. In general, it is in the atmosphere that Mechanicus gives its best, in the way the portraits of the characters are portrayed, in the shades of colours and music, signed by the French artist Guillaume David and which they masterfully exploit the organ and Gothic choirs.

The charm of the settings and the player’s choices

The charm of the atmosphere also lies in the textual descriptions of some settings. The writings often linger on macabre details, probing in detail the appearance of a specific tomb. When the exploration group arrives in the sepulchral chambers infested by the Flayed Ones (cursed Necrons who have developed a morbid appetite of meat impossible to satisfy) the texts speak of chambers covered with skinned leather, dripping blood and nauseating smells. In other situations, they attempt to reconstruct Cyclopean halls dominated by statues, boundless necropolises from which legions of Necron are awakened.

Mechanicus, therefore, tries to be a game strongly evocative to cope with the impossibility of showing the game environments on the screen, which are instead told through writing and a handful of artwork (which to tell the truth are repeated a little too often). During the exploration of the tombs, which is always represented in an abstract way through a monochromatic hologram, the player is then asked to make decisions about sudden events the exploration team has to deal with.

The consequences of the choices are difficult to predict, but they are never long-term: each decision bears fruit the instant it is made. Sometimes giving vent to iconoclastic feelings guarantees a little currency to empower the team, other times instead it alerts the Necrons, speeding up the awakening operation. It is therefore important to act wisely, but everything that happens in one mission does not affect others, at least not directly.

Purify the heretic, eradicate the alien

The combat phases in Mechanicus take place in specific scenarios in which the team becomes visible, as well as the map. The setting may appear similar to that of a game along the lines of XCOM, except for the turn-based queue based on an initial value and not divided into the enemy and allied phases. The deeper the combat system, however, the more noticeable the differences with the formulas now cleared through customs.

First of all, there is no hedging system and not even the success rate: every hit hits, as long as the target is within range of the weapon, and in some cases can inflict critical damage. The fights of the Bulwark game, therefore, depend much less on random factors and they can be planned much more efficiently than those of Firaxis games. However, what differs most from the usual turn-based formulas are the so-called Cognition Points, a sort of playful representation of the knowledge acquired by the techno-priests on the battlefield.

They can be obtained by scanning the stems on the game maps (by placing a pawn near the point of interest or by using a flying Servoschio to extract the points from the distance), eliminating enemies or through active and passive skills: Cognition Points are Mechanicus’ most important currency since they allow to reduce the rigidity of the turn-based structure and bend it to much freer and more effective strategies.

With these points, you can buy extra movements, activate destructive abilities or shoot with weapons capable of dealing with heavy area damage. The most powerful tools in the game require the expense of these points and once you understand how to earn them more quickly you can make combinations that can clean up the battlefields in the blink of an eye. And here we come to the critical issues: although we like the discovery of Cognition Points, the advantage they offer over enemies is too pronounced. The Necrons have no particular tools capable of countering the omnipotence of high-level Magos, if not a higher number and the ability to deactivate after suffering lethal damage and then reactivate a few turns later. But also considering the resistance of the immortal automata and their availability of troops, with the passing of the hours the feeling of terror and helplessness towards the enemy begins to wane. Even the bosses, if approached with the right tactics, they can be eliminated in the blink of an eye and without particular creative efforts.

The extra content of the PS4 version the PlayStation 4 version of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus comes complete with all the downloadable content already available on Steam. Parallel to the main adventure it is possible to play the DLC Heretek, which offers five additional missions, complete with a final boss, set on board the Caestus Metallican. From the main menu, it is possible to access the songs of the excellent soundtrack and view a full-bodied artbook of over two hundred pages. The latter is, in our opinion, the most valuable extra content within the package.

The fights are still pleasant, especially because they are a place where you can try out the new equipment on the field. And there are several, some effective with a particular type of class, others ideal for everyone: the progression system works well and gives the feeling of constant improvement of their fighters. The techno-priests show all the upgrades on their body: the strongest and best-equipped warriors will, therefore, be an agglomeration of metal appendages, spikes and plasma guns. It is also possible to support the team with a series of support units, from simple servants/slaughter meat to powerful Kastelan robots, which however cost many more resources and Cognition Points to be deployed.

Thanks to all these possibilities, Mechanicus becomes from a certain moment on a climb to maximum efficiency (perfectly coherent with the themes, we would dare to say): completing missions in the least number of turns possible, in fact, prevents the Necrons from waking up too quickly.

The status of the “resurrection” process is indicated by a counter which once reached one hundred per cent will block the progress of any mission and force players to fight the final fight. Clearly, facing the last boss with an enhanced and equipped team makes a big difference compared to facing him without tools and with low-level warriors. For this reason, it is necessary to know how to balance exploratory curiosity (which can guarantee wealth and technology, but also make it possible to lose precious shifts) and speed of execution.

Completing missions on missions to build an impeccable team hides, however, also negative aspects, but this time for external reasons from the game economy. The enemies are not very varied, especially in attack patterns and skills, the strategies to face them are therefore not so many and this opens the side to an unpleasant sensation of repetition. The maps also seemed too playful (in complete contrast to the descriptive realism of the narrated phases) and characterized by mediocre level design and with little variety. In short, not even pulling it for long is the best way to enjoy Mechanicus.

The problems of the PlayStation 4 version

Adapting a game like Mechanicus to the console control system is a complicated task, but we have seen appreciable conversions of even more complex games at the level of interfaces and controls (Divinity: Original Sin 2, the same XCOM). When upgrading the control system to the PlayStation 4 DualShock, Bulwark has done an appreciable, but not an impeccable job. The controls on the battlefield are intuitive, the menus are easy to navigate, despite some imperfections.

Except for a few small bugs in the selection of the elements that didn’t bother us too much, we found the impossibility of closing the description interfaces of the objects very uncomfortable, which sometimes cover the model of the technician that we are customizing. It also seemed like a waste not having exploited the d-pad in any way which, however, has been (incomprehensibly) disabled.

The most serious problems of the PlayStation 4 version, however, concern optimization and code stability. Even if played on the Sony Pro console, the negative peaks of the framerate are greatly felt, masked by an unpleasant blur effect that mixes the image. Fortunately, the compassed rhythms of Mechanicus’ action allow us to turn a blind eye to this problem, which however negatively impacts the experience.

The version we tried was also very susceptible to crashes, which occurred with worrying frequency especially during the loading phases. One of these crashes has, however, corrupt all our save files after several dozen hours of play, preventing us from completing it. The advice that we can give you if you are interested in playing Mechanicus on PlayStation 4, is, therefore, to wait for a possible patch fix.