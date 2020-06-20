Warface Breakout: review of Crytek's tactical spin off

Since its debut back in 2013 Warface, the free-to-play FPS by Crytek, has expanded visibly with new modes, maps and some discreet changes to the gameplay, initially too crude even by the standards of the time. One of the ways that have come to enrich Warface's playful offer over the years is Bomba, very similar to what other shooters on the market already offer. As we know, the mode confronts two teams, one on offense and one on defense, with the aim of triggering a bomb or protecting sensitive sites from this risk.

Basically it is a type of match flavored by a pinch of strategic verve compared to the typical run 'n' gun frantic of a classic deathmatch. In Crytek, obviously, they must have understood that the mode is one of the most appreciated by the players, so much so that they even thought of building us a stand-alone spin-off. Warface: Breakout, however, is not free to play: while leaning on the elder brother from a playful and technical point of view, the title tries to free itself from the FPS structure without thoughts to aim to conquer a slice of tactical shooter fans. The game therefore winks at the strategy and tactics (even the economic component in game) of CS: GO, while maintaining decidedly tighter game rhythms. Will the (almost) twenty euros required to install the application be well spent?

Cut it out!

From a strictly playful point of view, Warface: Breakout does not differ much from the mode already present in the main title. As we anticipated earlier, the core of the experience is resolved in scenarios in which two teams face each other with opposing goals. On the attackers' side it will be necessary to trigger the bomb while, on the opposite side, the defenders will have to kill the enemies before the plant or, at most, succeed in defuse the bomb to avoid detonation. After a series of rounds, as usual, the teams change sides.

The gameplay is heavily team based and as is often the case when it comes to tactical shooterturns out to be fun only when you can communicate with other playersotherwise everything is resolved in simple individual and rash actions that very often do nothing. Just like in CS: GO, the match always opens with the so-called "pistol round", or a" warm-up "round, played only and exclusively with side weapons.

Performing kills, assists, installing the bomb or, on the contrary, defusing it, are all actions that allow you to earn credits to spend to purchase equipment in the next round. If you are lucky enough to survive, however, the loadout is kept intact.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ3hlpIXTt0 (/ embed)

The "economic" phase in Warface Breakout however appears to be very simplified and, as far as its management is concerned, it cannot put players in real difficulty. to which really a minimum of strategic acumen is enough to always be able to count on a decent equipment with which to face the various rounds. If nothing else, the system is at least optimized for the console environment: a sunburst menu, which can only be called up from the base of your team by pressing a button, allows you to immediately select the weapon or theutility desired.

You become tactical

Contrary to the main experience of its counterpart free to play, Breakout tries to propose a more reasoned and quiet game rhythm, without succeeding too much. Of course, running wildly towards the goal will lead to rapid and painful death, however, putting the team in difficulty given the absence of respawn.

So the best solution is always to not make rash decisions and to advance, as far as possible, in concert with the team, protecting the C4 bearer in case you are in the ranks of the attackers. Defenders usually have a "simpler" task, which is to wait for attackers and cover possible access routes to hot spots. Forget, however, the tactics that other titles, such as CS: GO, Rainbow Six Siege and the latest VALORANT, have accustomed us to. The action usually resolves in a few, intense skirmishes, also thanks to a rather simple conformation of the maps.

Warface: Breakout, then, suffers from a very high degree of repetitiveness. This is because of the presence of one game mode, the absence of variety in the weapon rack, and the lack of great customization possibilities for fighters.

Breakout attempts to combat repetitiveness by entering loot box which are earned by going up a level, and which allow you to unlock the usual skins for weapons and cosmetic elements for the characters (such as masks and clothing). The playful offer is also divided into two game modes: Casual and Hardcore. The latter is designed for more experienced players and offers modifiers such as enabling friendly fire, as well as an increase in the calculation of the rounds. Outside of this, though, there is not much to add, if not the fact that in the near future – in all probability – the canonical Battle Pass will also arrive with free and premium rewards.

As for the number of locations – which should be the real protagonists of every self-respecting tactical shooter – at the moment the title counts only five, some retrieved with some changes directly from the main title. All, however, are discreetly made, even if we are not faced with the state of the art of tactical shooters.

At the moment there is not much more to say about Breakout, unfortunately. If the development team had managed to offer a richer and more multifaceted title since its release, it probably would have had more arrows at its bow, because at this time the title is not worth the purchase, all the more considering that Warface is free to play. Sure, the developers have assured that new content is expected on a regular basis in the near future, but at present the package is a little too lacking for the price at which it is proposed.

Blood brother

As for the graphics, Warface Breakout offers some improvements compared to the older brother, while still exploiting the same engine of the counterpart, the third version Cry Engine. From a stylistic point of view, the title remains quite anonymous both for what concerns the location and for what concerns the characters and the weapons: a negative point since – we repeat it – Breakout is not a free game.

Even the soundtrack, rather generic and pedantic (electronic music from the 90s FPS is not exactly engaging), helps to suggest a sense of ill-concealed mediocrity. During our sessions we also suffered from various problems related to in-game audio, from the freeze of noises to the total disappearance of any ambient sound for a few seconds.

We are probably talking about a title destined to grow in the near future and we hope that it will also evolve from a technical and stylistic point of view, because it currently lacks the necessary character to leave its mark.