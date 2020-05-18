Monday, May 18, 2020
Updated:

WANTED: High praise for the Minister for Health for sending out tweets in Irish

By Brian Adam
Ar Scáth A Chéile – A new column for the Irish-speaking and Gaeltacht community with information, news and speculation about the life of the crown virus crisis. Send your stories to [email protected]

Highly Commended to the Minister for Health for issuing tweets in Irish

Health Minister Simon Harris has received high praise for an Irish language tweet he produced for Irish speaking children who are at home during the pandemic.

Sorcha Ní Chéilleachair, from the organization Parents of the Gaeltacht, asked Harris to send out a message in Irish to children who speak Irish at home.

Harris said he understands that there are "many children" who speak Irish at home and wants to send them a "special" message.

I understand that there are many children who speak Irish at home. I want to send you a special message. Continue to help Mum and Dad, and your sister or brother. We will come Goodbye and don't forget- Our smallest heroes are great!

– Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 17, 2020

Among those who praised the minister for the Irish language tweet were writer Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin, and the Irish language organizations 'Gaeilge Uíbh Ráthaigh' and TG4.

Well done, Minister – and thank you for the other messages specifically aimed at children. This is a very difficult time for our youngest citizens and it is good to see that you are trying to inspire them. Strongest with you.

– Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin (@macdhiteang) May 17, 2020

Simon Harris said he would be posting a video today in which he would answer questions that children had about the coronary virus crisis.

One parent asked the Minister to make sure he spoke Irish in the video.

The government has been harshly criticized because very little content about the public health crisis they are issuing in Irish.

As originally reported on this site, i English only public health announcements, the latest advice on the disease, the press releases, daily bulletins and graphics published by the Government are all about the deadly disease.

