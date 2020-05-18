WANTED: High praise for the Minister for Health for sending out tweets in Irish

15:44

Highly Commended to the Minister for Health for issuing tweets in Irish

Health Minister Simon Harris has received high praise for an Irish language tweet he produced for Irish speaking children who are at home during the pandemic.

Sorcha Ní Chéilleachair, from the organization Parents of the Gaeltacht, asked Harris to send out a message in Irish to children who speak Irish at home.

Harris said he understands that there are "many children" who speak Irish at home and wants to send them a "special" message.

Among those who praised the minister for the Irish language tweet were writer Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin, and the Irish language organizations 'Gaeilge Uíbh Ráthaigh' and TG4.