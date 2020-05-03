Wait a minute, is this the first image of Gigi Hadid’s pregnant belly?

It is not yet known how the news of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy has been leaked but the theories that she is already celebrating it happen and even her mother, Yolanda Hadid, has confirmed it to a Dutch media: her oldest daughter and Zayn Malik will become in parents in September. How is it possible that no one noticed? Well, the last two months, when you would begin to notice the bulkiest abdomen, you have been confined to a farm that your mother owns in Pennsylvania. However, a photo just published by the American edition of Vogue about celebrities living their confinement could give us the first glimpse of what their pregnant gut is. Pay attention!

Gigi and Bella Hadid appear on the field, dressed in comfortable and informal clothes although perhaps in the case of the oldest of the sisters, the excessive overlap of garments is surprising. Has anyone tried to hide any part of his anatomy, perhaps? Looking closely, as it happened in the celebration of his birthday, we see that Gigi is wearing quite a high waist mom jeans. So high and wide in the lower abdomen area that there is a pregnant gut underneath them.

The model is 1.79 and very slim and athletic. His abdomen, specifically, is extremely flat and firm. So your pregnancy may not be visible until you are a little more advanced. But now that he is already 20 weeks -according to the dates provided by his mother- at least it would be evident enough not to wear crop tops that expose him. And a few mom jeans would be enough to keep it hidden.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ll7-inZAr/?utm_source=ig_embed

Gigi and Zayn’s future fatherhood is a surprise. They have been together for 5 years, with some breaks in between. They returned at the end of 2019 and it seems that for good; a short time later the American top would have become pregnant. The whole family would be very excited about the arrival of this baby and we cannot wait for the future dads to confirm it … and to see the baby really!