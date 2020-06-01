VW and Daimler squeeze the throttle of the electric car in China

Volkswagen will become the largest shareholder of Chinese battery supplier Gotion High-Tech, with 27%, worth more than 1 billion euros, in addition to buying half of the JAC Motors (state-owned) parent for a similar sum. Daimler could back the $ 480 million IPO in Shanghai from battery maker Farasis Energy. These are bold operations, at a time when tepid demand, uneven political support and low oil prices have jointly weakened the outlook for the electric car.

Sales of these models were already moderating in China before the pandemic, and fell 27% year-on-year in April, even as the overall market rebounded. Beijing has reduced the value of the subsidies by 10%, although it will extend its duration until 2022. Despite this, VW wants to increase its share of electric cars by five times to a fifth of sales in the next five years. China, already the most important market for VW, is expected to account for half of its electric car sales by 2025 (about 1.5 million machines). In addition, in the longer term, it aims to reduce the average cost during its useful life of battery cars to below that of gasoline.

This requires VW to massively increase its production capacity. Given the expense of transporting the heavy batteries over long distances, VW plans to increase local production. Buying half of JAC's parent, and raising its stake in the joint venture it already had with it to 75%, as well as investing in Gotion, could pave the way.

Gotion is listed in China, and it's not cheap, with a multiple of 58 times. JAC's is 68. So VW probably isn't buying cheap. But by building equity relationships with key suppliers, both she and Daimler will be better placed against rivals like Tesla. If China's clean car plans stagnate, the Germans may regret their gamble. But if the market picks up again soon, they will have fully charged batteries.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

