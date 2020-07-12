Voting at the Presidential Election in Poland

The second round of voting is taking place today in the Presidential Election in Poland.

The contestants are Andezej Duda and Rafal Trzaskowski and 29,000 Poles based in this country have a vote.

Mr. Duda is the current President, who values ​​the values ​​of Catholic Faith and social benefit programs.

Mr Trzaskowski is said to be more liberal in his outlook, promising to improve relations between Poland and the European Union (EU).