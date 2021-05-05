Von der Leyen on the ‘sofagate’: “It was because I am a woman, I expected to be treated as president”

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out this Monday that the incident in his meeting with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where it was relegated to a secondary seat in favor of the president of the Council, Charles MichelIt made her feel “alone and hurt”, “as a woman and as a European”.

Von der Leyen expressed himself in this way before the plenary session of the European Parliament, where he went along with Michel to give an account of the informally known as ‘Sofagate’, which marked a visit in which the two European leaders sought to reactivate contacts with Turkey after a 2020 particularly tense in relations between this country and Brussels.

“I am the first woman to be the President of the European Commission, and that is how I expected to be treated when I visited Turkey. But it was not like that. I cannot find a justification for how I was treated in the European treaties, so I have to conclude that it was because I am a woman. Would it have happened if he had worn a suit and tie? “Von der Leyen wondered.

“I felt hurt, I felt alone as a woman and as a European”added the German before the European Parliament, who recalled that in photos of previous meetings at the same level “there is no absence of chairs”, but “neither are women.”

“My visit to Turkey demonstrated all that remains to advance towards equality for women. Always. Anywhere,” said Von der Leyen, in statements collected by Efe.

“My story made headlines. But there are many more stories about women, many of them much more serious and that go unnoticed. We have to make sure that we echo those stories too!“This is how the president of the European Commission has expressed herself through her official Twitter account.

My visit to Turkey showed how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals. Always. Everywhere. My story made headlines. But there are so many stories of women, most of them far more serious, that go unobserved. We have to make sure these stories are also told! – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 26, 2021

Despite everything, Von der Leyen has recognized in the European Parliament that she is “in a privileged situation” for being “president of a respected institution” and for having the ability to “raise her voice”, and warned of the millions of Situations like this and more serious that are silenced because they happen to women who do not have the capacity to defend their position.

“When I arrived at the meeting, there were cameras. Thanks to them, the video of my arrival went viral and generated headlines. No translations or subtitles were required: the images spoke for themselves. But we all know of thousands of similar incidents, most of them much more serious, that no one sees, “Von der Leyen warned.

“We have to make sure that these stories are also told and that, once they have been told, we act,” asked the head of the Community Executive.

He recalled that, after the incident, at the beginning, he used the meeting with Erdogan to express his concern about Turkey’s departure from the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty to combat sexist violence, and pointed out that in Europe some countries have not ratified this treaty and others are considering abandoning it.

“This is not acceptable. Any violence against women and girls is a crime. We must call it a crime and punish it as such “Von der Leyen asked.

The German also pointed out that the accession of the EU as a bloc to the Istanbul Convention is stopped in the Council (institution that represents the countries) and that the Commission wants to propose alternative measures to prevent and punish this type of violence at European level before of the end of the year.