Volkswagen e-Bulli: the classic ‘hippie’ van returns electrified

A few months ago we told you about Volkswagen’s intentions to recover its legendary van that in the 60s became a true icon hippie, and who has known all kinds of names: Camper, Transporter, Bulli, Combi … so the Germans seem to have stayed for their return as an electric vehicle with the third of them and have added an “e” for electric.

So we are now in front of the Volkswagen e-Bulli, a new electric van that when we met it a few months ago was going to have some really daring design details which, now that they have just officially presented it, have been cut to return to the original elements. It was the case of the mirrors, the rims or the steering wheel inspired by the forms of nature.

Retro but with avant-garde details

Is Volkswagen e-Bulli has removed from the middle the four-cylinder engine that equipped and they have installed another electric transmission in the rear axle, capable of producing 82HP of power to drive at speeds ranging from 105 to 130 km / h. In both cases those limits have been cut electronically so you are surely capable of more. As far as batteries are concerned, it uses a set of 45 kWh that has a maximum autonomy of 200 kilometers.

The interior stands out because it maintains the design of the original model, with orange accents, its characteristic bus steering wheel, the grille dashboard or the circular mileage indicator that respects the style and design line of the originals, and that comes back to life with new tasks to remind us of the remaining kilometers of autonomy, as well as the level of charge of the batteries. Of course, surely you have not noticed a detail that the Germans did not want to miss and it is the presence of a huge screen … on the ceiling!

In the photograph you can see that Volkswagen gives it a pure use for maps but it is sure to work as the epicenter of the infotainment of the vehicle, with multimedia functions that will serve both the driver and all who accompany him. This arrangement is reminiscent of that of buses long distance where they show these films for all the passengers who are sitting on the way to the beach.

At the moment Volkswagen has no plans to mass produce this vehicle. although yes as a kit upgrade for all those owners who want to transform their gasoline or diesel vehicles into new electric vehicles that will give them tax discounts and advantages when using them in cities. Of course, if we prefer to acquire one, it is very sure that it has to be in Germany, and acquire it through the service e-classics for about 64,900 euros.