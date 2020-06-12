Latest news
Updated:

Volkswagen boss loses control at worst time

By Brian Adam
It is difficult to feel sorry for Herbert Diess. The Volkswagen boss has been forced to publicly apologize after his indiscreet comments sparked a fight in the boardroom. It could hardly come at a worse time.

Earlier this month, Diess criticized the supervisory board for leaking sensitive information to the German media, describing his actions at a company tele-meeting as "crimes." Letting off steam with a group of friends can be understandable. But doing so before an audience of more than 3,000 senior managers shows a lack of judgment, and earned him a formal rebuke from the supervisory board and a humiliating admission by Diess that his taunts were "inappropriate and wrong."

You are developing a habit. Last year, a joke about Nazism at an internal event sparked general criticism. Some board members wanted him to leave, according to a source, but chairman Hans Poetsch negotiated that Diess stop being the CEO of the VW brand but retain control of the group.

It can be said that it is the right decision. Admittedly, the stock is 18% below when Diees was promoted to CEO in April 2018. But in part due to his skillful handling of the emissions scandal that preceded his appointment, he has far outstripped Daimler and BMW ( and FCA and Peugeot) in that period.

There may be subtext. Diess has provoked unions, which hold half the seats on the supervisory board, because he wants jobs to be cut dramatically as he prepares to launch his first generalist electric vehicle (the ID3) to compete with the 3 and Y models of Tesla. But if it achieves its ambitious goal of selling three million electric cars by 2025 (one-fifth of expected sales), the company will likely need fewer industrial engineers by stopping the use of internal combustion engines. Commercially, Diess could still be vindicated. But you can't afford more verbal errors.

