Tech NewsCommunication
Updated:

Vodafone, WindTre and TIM: the portability offers of June 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Our monthly appointment with the offers of Vodafone, WindTre and TIM is back: here are the best promotions to make portability.

special Vodafone, WindTre and TIM: the portability offers of June 2020

New month, new portability offers for telephone operators. In June the main dish is represented by TIM and WindTre, while Vodafone seems to have pulled the brake and has only offered a promotion to former customers who have moved on to other shores, especially virtual ones.

Just from the front of the virtual operators, the month of June was rich and saw the debut of Spusu, the new MNVO controlled by the WindTre group that will try to make its way among the numerous competitors.

TIM

In recent days, many former TIM customers have been contacted by various call centers who have proposed various portability offers. These obviously have different prices than the normal rates and are aimed at various user groups:

TIM Supreme New it costs € 5.99 per month and is aimed at Iliad users and major virtual operators with the exception of Kena, Ho, Lyca, Very Mobile and all those MVNOs that are based on the TIM network. The promotion includes unlimited minutes to all landlines and mobile numbers and 50 gigabytes in 4G;

TIM Steel Pro instead it has a price of 7.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes and 50 gigabytes of traffic, but it can only be activated if portability is made from Fastweb or from the virtual ones that use the TIM network;

Tim Titanium 50 gigabyte it is dedicated to those who intend to make portability from WindTre, Vodafone, Very Mobile, Ho and Lyca Mobile and at 9.99 Euros per month it includes unlimited minutes and SMS to all 50 gigabytes of 4G traffic.
For all promotions there is a cost of 10 Euros for the SIM, which includes 10 Euros of traffic to be used for the first month.

Alongside these offers, TIM has also launched the “Riparti alla Grande” campaign, to advertise the resumption of activities after the Coronavirus lockdown.
This campaign is characterized by the Tim Steel New offer which is priced at 7.99 Euros and was only offered to some users who made outgoing portability.
The promotion includes unlimited minutes to all landline and mobile numbers and 50 GB of 4G internet traffic. The activation cost is 3 Euros, in addition to the 10 Euros to be incurred for the purchase of the SIM in the store. An important aspect to highlight is in fact that the offer is accessible only by those who have received the appropriate SMS, who must go to one of the TIM stores scattered throughout Italy to proceed with activation.

Vodafone

Vodafone also continues to tempt former customers who, due to remodeling or cheaper prices from other operators. Many have received an SMS that reads the following: “Come back to Vodafone! Just for you 50 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone at 7 euros per month with the new Digital Service. SIM cost and activation Free! Details on additional costs if used at 800034663 or on voda.it/web2. To activate go to our stores or online on voda.it/web2 by 22/06“.

Going to scroll through the details of the promotion we read that they are including unlimited minutes and SMS to all 50 gigabytes of 4G data traffic. The most interesting aspect is represented by the fact that the activation cost is free, which is certainly not obvious especially in light of the offers also offered by the other operators.
The Digital Service includes assistance through the digital channels of the telephone operator, namely the TOBi assistant and the MyVodafone application.

WindTre

The catalogue of Wind Tre is also very rich, as always. The operator is offering a wide range of offers to those who intend to carry out portability:

Go 100 Special is aimed at those who carry out portability from Lycamobile and at 9.99 Euros per month includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 gigabytes of internet. However, direct debit is required on a current account or on an “automatic” payment method, on which WindTre will automatically credit:

Go 50 Special it is aimed at LycaMobile customers and includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes at the price of 9.99 Euros per month, to which are added 6.99 Euros for activation. In this case, however, the charge is made on the residual credit;

Go 100 Fire Easy Pay it has a price of 6.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 Gigabytes of internet. It is aimed at those who come from Iliad, Kena Mobile and Ho. Mobile, but the charge is automatic on a payment method of your choice;

Go 50 Fire it is reserved for the same customer groups as the previous one, but includes 50 gigabytes instead of 100, while the rest is practically identical. However, the 6.99 euros per month are also added to the 6.99 euros for activation, while the charge is made on the residual credit;

Go 100 Top + Easy Pay is the offer for users who intend to carry out portability by virtual operators with the exception of Kena, Lyca and Ho, and can also be activated for portability from PosteMobile and Fastweb. It includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 gigabytes at the price of 5.99 Euros per month, with a charge on an automatic payment method.

Go 50 Top + it has a price of 5.99 euros per month with a charge on the remaining credit and can be activated by Fastweb, PosteMobile and MNVO, except for Kena, Lyca and Ho. The activation cost is zeroed, while every month you can get unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes of internet.

The first modulations for WindTre will start next month, which were announced a few days ago by the operator through an SMS campaign sent to users.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and iPhone Xr among Unieuro’s discounts today

Android Brian Adam -
Even today, the Unieuro day offers, expiring at 11:59 pm. Among the most interesting offers we find some Xiaomi smartphones, including the Redmi Note...
Read more

Files by Google adds support for cloud storage – you’re ready to replace Android’s file manager

Android Brian Adam -
Google Files was born three years ago as a file manager and file cleaner for Android Go, although over time it has gained features...
Read more

IPTV and pezzotto: Finance seizes servers, Telegram channels and blocks 160 thousand subscriptions

Tech News Brian Adam -
Continue the counter-offensive of the Guardia di Finanza against IPTV and pezzotto. The Special Goods and Services Unit has announced that it has blocked...
Read more

Huawei delays the production of the next Mate due to the veto of the components, according to Asian Review

Android Brian Adam -
As usually happens in mobile launches, at least in the most important ranges, Huawei would be in preparation for its next big smartphone, the...
Read more

Windows 10: ISO 2021 update, build 20150 available

Tech News Brian Adam -
A few days after the launch of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Microsoft has already started the tests for the major updates that...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy A21s arrives: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
No less than in January was when it was first spoken of that Samsung was preparing a new model of its Galaxy A family...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY