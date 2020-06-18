Vodafone, WindTre and TIM: the portability offers of June 2020

New month, new portability offers for telephone operators. In June the main dish is represented by TIM and WindTre, while Vodafone seems to have pulled the brake and has only offered a promotion to former customers who have moved on to other shores, especially virtual ones.

Just from the front of the virtual operators, the month of June was rich and saw the debut of Spusu, the new MNVO controlled by the WindTre group that will try to make its way among the numerous competitors.

TIM

In recent days, many former TIM customers have been contacted by various call centers who have proposed various portability offers. These obviously have different prices than the normal rates and are aimed at various user groups:

– TIM Supreme New it costs € 5.99 per month and is aimed at Iliad users and major virtual operators with the exception of Kena, Ho, Lyca, Very Mobile and all those MVNOs that are based on the TIM network. The promotion includes unlimited minutes to all landlines and mobile numbers and 50 gigabytes in 4G;

– TIM Steel Pro instead it has a price of 7.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes and 50 gigabytes of traffic, but it can only be activated if portability is made from Fastweb or from the virtual ones that use the TIM network;

– Tim Titanium 50 gigabyte it is dedicated to those who intend to make portability from WindTre, Vodafone, Very Mobile, Ho and Lyca Mobile and at 9.99 Euros per month it includes unlimited minutes and SMS to all 50 gigabytes of 4G traffic.

For all promotions there is a cost of 10 Euros for the SIM, which includes 10 Euros of traffic to be used for the first month.

Alongside these offers, TIM has also launched the “Riparti alla Grande” campaign, to advertise the resumption of activities after the Coronavirus lockdown.

This campaign is characterized by the Tim Steel New offer which is priced at 7.99 Euros and was only offered to some users who made outgoing portability.

The promotion includes unlimited minutes to all landline and mobile numbers and 50 GB of 4G internet traffic. The activation cost is 3 Euros, in addition to the 10 Euros to be incurred for the purchase of the SIM in the store. An important aspect to highlight is in fact that the offer is accessible only by those who have received the appropriate SMS, who must go to one of the TIM stores scattered throughout Italy to proceed with activation.

Vodafone

Vodafone also continues to tempt former customers who, due to remodeling or cheaper prices from other operators. Many have received an SMS that reads the following: “Come back to Vodafone! Just for you 50 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone at 7 euros per month with the new Digital Service. SIM cost and activation Free! Details on additional costs if used at 800034663 or on voda.it/web2. To activate go to our stores or online on voda.it/web2 by 22/06“.

Going to scroll through the details of the promotion we read that they are including unlimited minutes and SMS to all 50 gigabytes of 4G data traffic. The most interesting aspect is represented by the fact that the activation cost is free, which is certainly not obvious especially in light of the offers also offered by the other operators.

The Digital Service includes assistance through the digital channels of the telephone operator, namely the TOBi assistant and the MyVodafone application.

WindTre

The catalogue of Wind Tre is also very rich, as always. The operator is offering a wide range of offers to those who intend to carry out portability:

– Go 100 Special is aimed at those who carry out portability from Lycamobile and at 9.99 Euros per month includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 gigabytes of internet. However, direct debit is required on a current account or on an “automatic” payment method, on which WindTre will automatically credit:

– Go 50 Special it is aimed at LycaMobile customers and includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes at the price of 9.99 Euros per month, to which are added 6.99 Euros for activation. In this case, however, the charge is made on the residual credit;

– Go 100 Fire Easy Pay it has a price of 6.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 Gigabytes of internet. It is aimed at those who come from Iliad, Kena Mobile and Ho. Mobile, but the charge is automatic on a payment method of your choice;

– Go 50 Fire it is reserved for the same customer groups as the previous one, but includes 50 gigabytes instead of 100, while the rest is practically identical. However, the 6.99 euros per month are also added to the 6.99 euros for activation, while the charge is made on the residual credit;

– Go 100 Top + Easy Pay is the offer for users who intend to carry out portability by virtual operators with the exception of Kena, Lyca and Ho, and can also be activated for portability from PosteMobile and Fastweb. It includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 gigabytes at the price of 5.99 Euros per month, with a charge on an automatic payment method.

– Go 50 Top + it has a price of 5.99 euros per month with a charge on the remaining credit and can be activated by Fastweb, PosteMobile and MNVO, except for Kena, Lyca and Ho. The activation cost is zeroed, while every month you can get unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes of internet.

The first modulations for WindTre will start next month, which were announced a few days ago by the operator through an SMS campaign sent to users.