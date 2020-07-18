Vodafone, TIM and WindTre: the portability offers of July 2020

Like every month, we return with our appointment with the best portability offers proposed by telephone operators. Compared to the June 2020 promotions we mark an important increase in promotions, also thanks to the classic summer campaign that telcos are used to carrying out to offer users more gigabytes, but also minutes and calls to be exploited on the beach.

Vodafone

At the beginning of the week, Vodafone renewed the list of special offers reserved for customers who intend to carry out incoming portability, since they have moved to other shores. As always, the promotions are different and vary according to the operator of origin:

– Vodafone Special Minutes 10 Giga it includes unlimited minutes and 10 gigabytes of the internet at the price of 15 Euros per month, to which are added 5 Euros of activation. Unlike the ones we are going to see just below, this is addressed exclusively to those who activate a new number;

– Vodafone Special Minutes 20 Giga is the offer aimed at new Under 25 customers who carry out portability or activate a new number. At the price of 9.99 Euros per month, it includes unlimited minutes to all 20 gigabytes of 4G traffic. Activation is not free and costs 5.01 Euros;

– Vodafone Special Minutes 50 Giga it can be activated by those who come from Kena, Luca and BT Enia Mobile and at 9.90 Euros per month, it offers unlimited minutes to all 50 gigabytes of internet traffic. There is also an activation cost of 12.10 Euros;

– Vodafone Special Unlimited Edition it costs 7 Euros per month and can be activated by those who come from PosteMobile, Fastweb, Iliad, 1Mobile, Optima, Daily Telecom and a wide range of virtual operators with the exception of Ho Mobile and LycaMobile. TIM and WindTre are also excluded. The promotion includes unlimited minutes and SMS and 50 gigabytes in 4G, with zero activation fee;

– Vodafone Special Unlimited Limited Edition it costs € 6.99 per month and can only be activated by new customers who come from CoopVoce and Tiscali: it includes unlimited minutes and SMS and 50 gigabytes of traffic. The activation cost is 0.01 Euros.

TIM

July 2020 marks the TIM’s debut of the new Tim Special x Te promotion, which can be activated at participating stores and includes unlimited minutes to all national numbers, unlimited SMS and 50 gigabytes of traffic at the price of 9.99 Euros, to which are added the 12 Euros for activation. The promotion can be subscribed by those who come from Iliad and all the other virtual operators except Kena Mobile.

The other offers are also available:

– Tim Supreme New at a price of 5.99 Euros per month, it includes unlimited minutes to all 50 gigabytes of internet traffic. This is a promotion aimed at those who come from Iliad and some virtual operators with the exception of Fastweb, Kena, Ho mobile, LycaMobile and Very Mobile;

– Tim Steel Pro it is priced at 7.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes and 50 gigabytes of traffic. It can be activated by those who come from Fastweb and virtual operators under the TIM network;

– TIM Online it costs 14.99 Euros and includes 1000 minutes of calls to all 3 gigabytes of internet, but it is accessible only by those who intend to carry out portability from Vodafone and WindTre, which are the main competitors;

– TIM Mercury 50 GB it is addressed to Iliad, Fastweb and virtual operators customers and at 7 Euros per month it includes 50 gigabytes of traffic and unlimited minutes to everyone.

Some stores are also offering TIM 15 New, which can only be activated if you come from Vodafone and at 15 Euros per month it includes 1000 minutes to all 30 gigabytes of internet.

WindTre

They have been extended the two offers until 31 July 2020 of which we speak at the bottom, which can be activated by all customers in WindTre stores scattered throughout Italy. An interesting aspect is that the promotions in question, which are certainly lower in terms of number compared to the price lists of the last few months, can be activated by all those who intend to carry out portability, including virtual operators but excluding Ho Mobile, Lycamobile, Kena Mobile and Very Mobile:

– Go 50 Top + it includes unlimited minutes to all telephone numbers (both national and landline), 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes of traffic for 5.99 Euros per month. The constraint is represented by the payment method: in fact, a debit from a credit card or current account is required to be able to access this promotion;

– Go 100 Top + Easy Pay it also includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 gigabytes of internet at 5.99 Euros per month, but in this case, in addition to the constraint on payment (to be made by credit card or current account) there is another of a nature contractual. Activation is free, but if you decide to make portability outgoing within 24 months, a penalty of 49.99 euros will be required.

For both offers in question, which represent the big news of July 2020, the cost of the SIM is free. However, those of last month are also available, which however foresee an activation cost of 10 Euros:

– Go 50 Fire, at 6.99 Euros per month with credit card charge, it includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes, and can be activated by Iliad, Kena and Ho Mobile;

– Go 100 Fire Easy Pay at 6.99 Euros per month (charged on an automatic payment method of your choice) instead it includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 100 gigabytes of internet. It can be activated by the same operators indicated above;

– Go 50 Special it has a monthly cost of 9.99 Euros per month with a residual credit charge and includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes of internet. It can be activated only by LycaMobile;

– Go 100 Special Easy Play instead it is practically identical to the 50 Special, with the difference that there are 100 gigabytes and the payment method is automatic.

All promotions are united by the free activation of services such as Answering Machine and I searched for you.