Tech News
Updated:

Vodafone Happy is giving away six months of Amazon Prime and Now TV

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Vodafone Happy is giving away six months of Amazon Prime and Now TV

Punctual as every Friday, Vodafone’s Happy Friday is back. Let’s see what are the discounts and coupons offered today, which are really very interesting for users.

As reported by the colleagues of MondoMobileWeb, on the occasion of this Friday in July, members of the Happy Black paid program they will be able to redeem a coupon that includes six free Amazon Prime months, a 10% discount on Booking.com for one of their next trips, and a month of cinema or entertainment on Now TV.

Be careful though: after the first free month, the Happy Black service will be renewed automatically at the price of 1.99 Euros per month.

These discounts are part of the so-called Summer Edition of the program, which the telephone operator has launched for a few weeks and which offers a series of summer-themed discounts.

Moreover, according to reports, in the last hours, Vodafone would also have added a 25% discount on a rental on the national territory with Europcar, to be made by 31 December 2020 with a reservation to be concluded by 31 July through the code received via SMS.

Regarding Happy Friday today instead, by drawing the classic smile it is possible to get up to 50% discount on a selection of Nespresso products and a discount on the purchase of the Vodafone V-Baby Alert, which is available at 69 Euros, compared to the previous 99 Euros.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Spotify debuts a new section of "top and trending" podcasts

Apps Brian Adam -
It seems incredible the years that podcasts have been behind them and the relevance that they are acquiring in recent times thanks to the...
Read more

What (and how) are exoskeletons being used in Spanish factories

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
A worker prepares to cover his extremities with an exotraje at the doors of the assembly sector where he works. Although it...
Read more

This is the closest photo ever taken to the sun: never seen gleams have been discovered

Space tech Brian Adam -
A photo was taken just 77 million kilometres from the Sun. This is the latest feat of the Solar Orbiter, the European Space Agency (ESA)...
Read more

IKOHS NETBOT S15, analysis: a serious candidate for the good, nice and cheap of vacuum robots

Reviews Brian Adam -
Despite the fact that Roomba, Conga or Dyson are still the vacuum robots that capture the innovations in the sector, there are...
Read more

A serious Windows 10 bug blocks internet connection: here’s how to fix it

How to? Brian Adam -
Still a problem for Windows 10. Apparently, in fact, the Patch Tuesday of July 2020, which was released earlier this week, has a serious...
Read more

Ys: Memories of Celceta, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyze the PS4 version of this title that follows the adventures of Adol Christin to discover the mysteries that surround the Celceta forest. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY