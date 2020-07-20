Vodafone Happy is giving away six months of Amazon Prime and Now TV

Punctual as every Friday, Vodafone’s Happy Friday is back. Let’s see what are the discounts and coupons offered today, which are really very interesting for users.

As reported by the colleagues of MondoMobileWeb, on the occasion of this Friday in July, members of the Happy Black paid program they will be able to redeem a coupon that includes six free Amazon Prime months, a 10% discount on Booking.com for one of their next trips, and a month of cinema or entertainment on Now TV.

Be careful though: after the first free month, the Happy Black service will be renewed automatically at the price of 1.99 Euros per month.

These discounts are part of the so-called Summer Edition of the program, which the telephone operator has launched for a few weeks and which offers a series of summer-themed discounts.

Moreover, according to reports, in the last hours, Vodafone would also have added a 25% discount on a rental on the national territory with Europcar, to be made by 31 December 2020 with a reservation to be concluded by 31 July through the code received via SMS.

Regarding Happy Friday today instead, by drawing the classic smile it is possible to get up to 50% discount on a selection of Nespresso products and a discount on the purchase of the Vodafone V-Baby Alert, which is available at 69 Euros, compared to the previous 99 Euros.