Tech NewsCommunication
Updated:

Vodafone Happy Friday: gifts and discounts on Friday 19 June 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Echo Plus second generation in super discount on Amazon!

As part of the Amazon discounts on their devices, there is a very interesting offer on Amazon Echo Plus,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon devices are back on offer: up to 35% discount on Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K

Offers are back on Amazon devices. The Seattle giant kicked off one series of discounts on products from the...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Vodafone Happy Friday: gifts and discounts on Friday 19 June 2020

Like every Friday, he comes back Vodafone’s Happy Friday, the weekly appointment of the red telephone operator that offers its users. The telco continues on what has been done in the past weeks and still focuses on free coupons to spend at selected retailers.

In fact, according to MondoMobileWeb colleagues, consumer customers can get one today 30% discount on the purchase of a Thun product at an authorized store or on the website. For business customers, on the other hand, the offer is more substantial and includes three free months of the Coyote Extend app or one discount on a selection of smartphones.

To get coupons and discounts, simply open the My Vodafone app and draw the classic smile in the “Happy Friday” section. The discount will be sent via SMS where the coupon and all the instructions for its use will be present.

There request can be sent by 23:59 today, 19 June 2020. If the code is lost, it will be possible to recover it in the “historical” section of the “Vodafone Happy” panel in the app for iOS and Android.

The discount will certainly be appreciated: a few weeks ago Vodafone had given a 10 Euro coupon for Chili, which had been warmly welcomed.

Recall that Vodafone, WindTre and TIM are continuing to offer portability offers, which we had the opportunity to talk about on these pages in an article published a few hours ago.

More Articles Like This

LHC strikes again: created four top quarks simultaneously

Tech News Brian Adam -
The largest particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider, gave birth to four extremely heavy particles called top quarks. This discovery has long been predicted...
Read more

Dropbox arrives the safe, password manager and PC backup

Apps Brian Adam -
Every day we use them more and, sometimes, without realizing it because right now the cloud is part of any service you can imagine....
Read more

The OPPO A72 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
OPPO series A is the one that comprises mid-range models from the Chinese manufacturer, and in it, we can currently find terminals such as...
Read more

Netatmo Outdoor Camera Review: intelligent outdoor surveillance camera

Electronics Brian Adam -
Netatmo has recently renewed its Outdoor Camera with the addition of a siren, for a complete and feature-rich product. Until a few years ago, building...
Read more

Spying on conversations by looking at the light bulb in another house? If possible

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
It is not known if it will be for work or entertainment, but it certainly takes a lot of ingenuity to imagine that it...
Read more

Amazfit Bip S, analysis: a fireproof watch that little else can be asked for its price

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
There are those who say that the Amazfit Bip are the spiritual successors of the Pebbles, that they rest in peace, and they may...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY