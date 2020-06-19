Vodafone Happy Friday: gifts and discounts on Friday 19 June 2020

Like every Friday, he comes back Vodafone’s Happy Friday, the weekly appointment of the red telephone operator that offers its users. The telco continues on what has been done in the past weeks and still focuses on free coupons to spend at selected retailers.

In fact, according to MondoMobileWeb colleagues, consumer customers can get one today 30% discount on the purchase of a Thun product at an authorized store or on the website. For business customers, on the other hand, the offer is more substantial and includes three free months of the Coyote Extend app or one discount on a selection of smartphones.

To get coupons and discounts, simply open the My Vodafone app and draw the classic smile in the “Happy Friday” section. The discount will be sent via SMS where the coupon and all the instructions for its use will be present.

There request can be sent by 23:59 today, 19 June 2020. If the code is lost, it will be possible to recover it in the “historical” section of the “Vodafone Happy” panel in the app for iOS and Android.

The discount will certainly be appreciated: a few weeks ago Vodafone had given a 10 Euro coupon for Chili, which had been warmly welcomed.

Recall that Vodafone, WindTre and TIM are continuing to offer portability offers, which we had the opportunity to talk about on these pages in an article published a few hours ago.