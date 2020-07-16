Vodafone Curve, the gadget with which you will never lose your keys again

It was the next natural step in this revolution of smart objects that we have had to live through, and that started some time ago thanks to companies like Tile, who somehow pioneered this in allowing us to locate any object that we have at home, even if they don't have wireless connectivity.

These are small gadgets that are attached to different objects of our daily life in such a way that we will have them permanently located, to prevent us from leaving our keys, wallet, glasses, computer bag or photo camera agains forgotten anywhere. And Vodafone has decided to enter that market with Curve.

The first of a new range

As announced from the operator, Curve is nothing more than the spearhead of a whole range of connected devices that we can use in our day to day and that, on this occasion, it will have the mission of preventing, among other things, that we lose the keys since we can always have them located through the screen of our smartphone. Lightweight and with a well-crafted design, in addition to being resistant to water and dust thanks to its IP67 certification, Curve can be stored inside any object that has a pocket, or anchored thanks to a keychain adapter that fixes it consistently so it does not be lost.

One of the great advantages that Curve has is that doesn't trust everything to wireless technology, like Tiles do, for example, but it uses up to four, so it will not matter the distance we are from the object located with this gadget that we will always know where they are. This is due to the presence of an integrated Vodafone Smart SIM, which gives it a mobile connection, as well as GPS, Wi-Fi and bluetooth.

Curve has four different locating modes: one called energy-saving, another normal, a third performance, and finally real-time tracking. Also, Thanks to the app for iOS or Android, the user can mark warning areas that, when they are exceeded, they raise an alert that our device is either no longer with us, or is not in our house, office or place that we previously defined.

This device It has seven days of autonomy with a single charge from its battery and offers an interesting alert button which, according to Vodafone, "will allow us to always have children and dependent people located". You already have it available in the operator's store at a launch price of 24 euros plus 2 every month for Vodafone Smart SIM.

