Vivo Y70s: the first mobile with Exynos 880 5G arrives with perforated screen and triple camera

By Brian Adam
Vivo Y70s: the first mobile with Exynos 880 5G arrives with perforated screen and triple camera

After presenting the Vivo Y50 last month, it is now the turn of a new mid-range terminal that shares almost the same appearance although it is above performance. After all, it is a mobile 5G from the hand of the Exynos 880 from Samsung.

The Vivo Y70s belongs to the latest batch of cheap 5G mobiles, with an exchange price of around 250 euros. It arrives with the front camera perforated on the screen and a 48-megapixel triple camera on the back.


Vivo Y70s datasheet

I live Y70s

screen

LCD 6.53 "
Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

162.07 x 76.61 x 8.46 mm
190 g.

Processor

Exynos 880

RAM

6/8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

4500 mAh
Fast charging 18W

Operating system

Android 10.0
FunTouch OS_10

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth

Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

From 256 euros

The first with Exynos 880

Vivoy70s3

The first terminal to release the 5G processor for Samsung's premium mid-range is not a mobile from the South Korean brand, but a Vivo. Specifically, the new Vivo Y70s. Arrives with 5G SA and NSA series from the Exynos 880 8nm, 6 to 8GB of RAM depending on version, and 128GB of storage.

The terminal shares a design line with the rest of the Vivo Y terminal, especially with the most recent ones. In front, mount a 6.53 inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution that incorporates the front camera in a perforation. The fingerprint reader is located on one side.

48 megapixel triple camera

Vivoy70s4

In the photographic aspect, the Vivo Y70s mounts a front 16-megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture, while behind it incorporates a triple camera. It is the configuration that is becoming a standard in the mid-range this 2020: a 48-megapixel f / 1.79 main sensor, an 8 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle and a 2 megapixel lens for portrait mode.

The terminal includes a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh Compatible with 18W fast charge and a liquid cooling system and power control to prevent it from overheating during use. It comes with Android 10 pre-installed with the Funtouch OS_10 layer on top.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y70s

Vivoy70s2

The Vivo Y70s has been officially unveiled in China, where it can be pre-ordered in the Fog Illusion (white with gradient) Starlight Blue (blue with gradient) and Moon Shadow (black) colors. It is available with 6 and 8 GB of RAM, with the following official prices:

  • Vivo Y70s 6 + 128 GB, 1,998 yuan, about 256 euros to change.

  • Vivo Y70s 8 + 128 GB, 2,198 yuan, about 282 euros to change

More information | Alive

