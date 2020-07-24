Vivo Y51s: the cheapest 5G mobile from Vivo, for about 220 euros in exchange

Vivo was the spearhead of the Exynos 880, Samsung’s mid-range 5G processor, being the first to mount it on the Vivo Y70s. The experiment must have gone well, because now the Exynos 880 reaches a slightly lower model, the new I live Y51s, a new economical 5G mid-range.

The Vivo Y51s has a virtually traced appearance of other Vivo Y series although it adjusts the price up to 220 euros to change. The terminal has a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera perforated in the corner of the screen.

Vivo Y51s datasheet

I live Y51s screen LCD 6.53 ”

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46 mm

190 g Processor Exynos 880 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.05 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.79

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 4500 mAh

18W fast charge Operating system Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth Others The fingerprint reader on the side Price 220 euros to change

The cheapest 5G mobile from Vivo (for now)

Vivo, like the rest of the companies, continues to extend 5G connectivity in all its ranges. If the previous “record” of cheap 5g mobile The Vivo Y70s had it for about 250 euros to change, the Vivo Y51 scratches a few euros to the budget: it costs about 220 euros to change.

The terminal has the same Exynos 880 from Samsung with 8nm lithography, although there are obviously some adjustments to lower a price that was already adjusted by itself. For starters, there is a single version with 6 GB of RAM.

On the screen, Vivo doesn’t eat much of his head and includes a 6.53 inch LCD panel -the same as other Vivo Y- and with Full HD + resolution. In the upper left corner is the front camera, which has a resolution of 8 megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.05.

Behind, Vivo repeats the same design and configuration of other terminals in the series, although there are some small adjustments in the resolution of the sensors. We have one triple camera with 48-megapixel main sensor and f / 1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography.

As for autonomy, the Vivo Y51s has a 4,500 mAh capacity battery with support for 18W fast charge. The terminal is launched with Android 10 with the Funtouch OS 10.5 layer of the house on top and incorporates the fingerprint reader on the side, on the power button.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y51s

The Vivo Y51s has been launched in China and at the moment we have no information that it will be put on sale in other regions. It is available in colours black, blue and white in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its official price is 1798 yuan, about 220 euros to change.

More information | Alive