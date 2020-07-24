MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Vivo Y51s: the cheapest 5G mobile from Vivo, for about 220 euros in exchange

By Brian Adam
The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Vivo was the spearhead of the Exynos 880, Samsung’s mid-range 5G processor, being the first to mount it on the Vivo Y70s. The experiment must have gone well, because now the Exynos 880 reaches a slightly lower model, the new I live Y51s, a new economical 5G mid-range.

The Vivo Y51s has a virtually traced appearance of other Vivo Y series although it adjusts the price up to 220 euros to change. The terminal has a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera perforated in the corner of the screen.

Vivo Y51s datasheet

I live Y51s
screenLCD 6.53 ”
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46 mm
190 g
ProcessorExynos 880
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB
Frontal camera8 MP f / 2.05
Rear camera48 MP f / 1.79
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
Battery4500 mAh
18W fast charge
Operating systemAndroid 10
Funtouch OS 10.5
Connectivity5G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth
OthersThe fingerprint reader on the side
Price220 euros to change

The cheapest 5G mobile from Vivo (for now)

Vivo, like the rest of the companies, continues to extend 5G connectivity in all its ranges. If the previous “record” of cheap 5g mobile The Vivo Y70s had it for about 250 euros to change, the Vivo Y51 scratches a few euros to the budget: it costs about 220 euros to change.

The terminal has the same Exynos 880 from Samsung with 8nm lithography, although there are obviously some adjustments to lower a price that was already adjusted by itself. For starters, there is a single version with 6 GB of RAM.

On the screen, Vivo doesn’t eat much of his head and includes a 6.53 inch LCD panel -the same as other Vivo Y- and with Full HD + resolution. In the upper left corner is the front camera, which has a resolution of 8 megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.05.

Vivoy51s3

Behind, Vivo repeats the same design and configuration of other terminals in the series, although there are some small adjustments in the resolution of the sensors. We have one triple camera with 48-megapixel main sensor and f / 1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography.

As for autonomy, the Vivo Y51s has a 4,500 mAh capacity battery with support for 18W fast charge. The terminal is launched with Android 10 with the Funtouch OS 10.5 layer of the house on top and incorporates the fingerprint reader on the side, on the power button.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y51s

Vivoy51s2

The Vivo Y51s has been launched in China and at the moment we have no information that it will be put on sale in other regions. It is available in colours black, blue and white in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its official price is 1798 yuan, about 220 euros to change.

More information | Alive

