Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro +: Sleek design in a trio of high-powered, 5G-compatible mobiles

The Chinese brand Vivo has presented in its country the renewal of its mid-range, the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro +. Phones with an elegant design, good construction, large screen and compatible with 5G connectivity thanks to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 765 G and 865.

We are already in the middle of 2020 and the brands continue to complete their catalog of smartphones with new models, as is the case with Vivo. The ‘X’ range represents the balance of the mid-range ‘with aspirations’, some smartphones that do not disregard the charisma of the brand, nor of 5G. Multiple rear cameras, enough power and performance more than enough for most: the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro + are now official.

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro data sheet

Live X50 Vivo X50 Pro Live X50 Pro + DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.54 x 75.39 x 7.49 mm

173 grams 158.46 x 72.80 x 8.04 mm

181.5 grams – SCREEN Super AMOLED with 6.56-inch FHD + resolution

90 Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED with 6.56-inch FHD + resolution

90 Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED with 6.56-inch FHD + resolution

120 Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 GPU Adreno 620 Adreno 620 Adreno 640 RAM 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB 128/256 GB 256 GB REAR CAMERA Quadruple camera:

48 MP, f / 1.6

8 MP super wide angle, f / 2.2

8 MP telephoto f / 2.48

13 MP depth, f / 2.48, Quadruple camera:

48 MP gimbal, f / 1.6

8 MP super wide angle, f / 2.2

8 MP telephoto

13 MP depth, f / 2.46 Quadruple camera:

50 MP gimbal

8MP super wide angle

8 MP telephoto, 3x zoom

13 MP depth, FRONT CAMERA 32 MP 32 MP 32 MP DRUMS 4,200 mAh

33W charger 4,315 mAh

33W charger 4,315 mAh

44W charger OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5 Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5 Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5 CONNECTIVITY 5G

Bluetooth 5 Gps

NFC

USB C 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5 Gps

NFC

USB C 5G

Bluetooth 5 Gps

NFC

USB C OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen PRICE From 441 euros to change From 542 euros to change –

Perforated display and Snapdragon 765G processor

The brand bets on the Snapdragon 765G as a processor for its new range of models, a SoC that has already proven its worth and also its capabilities. With more than enough power for any task, and with compatibility with 5G as the main component, the new Vivo X50 join the list of mobile phones that they offer access to the latest generation mobile networks. Of course, the Vivo X50 Pro + stands out from its brothers by betting on the king of Qualcomm for 2020: the Snapdragon 865.

The Vivo X50 present a screen that occupies almost the entire front; obtaining a more than remarkable use. To cast the 32-megapixel front camera Vivo has chosen to make a hole in the panel, a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED. Behind the camera combination is performed on a set of rectangular lenses; Featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (50-megapixel on the Vivo X50 Pro +), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and, to top it all off, the Vivo X50 is betting on a special depth camera for portraits of 13 megapixel images. Pro models make use of Vivo stabilization technology, the so-called ‘gimbal’.

The batteries are of great capacity, also the fast charge ascends in power: The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro include a 33W charger; the Vivo X50 Pro + distances itself from its siblings with a 44W fast charger.

All three are mobiles that make elegant design its main value. Double-sided glass, aluminum frame, curved screen on ‘Pro’ models, much zoom for the cameras and also great stabilization.

Prices and availability of the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro

The mobiles have been presented in China without us knowing if they will finally reach Europe. Prices are as follows: