Vivo IQOO Z1 is a new high-end with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, 144 Hz display and a very tight price

Vivo continues to increase the ranks of its IQOO sub-brand with a more gamer focus. The last to arrive is the new Vivo IQOO Z1, a new high-end that unveils the most powerful MediaTek processor, the Dimensity 1000+.

The Vivo IQOO Z1 bets everything on raw power and its screen, with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Technically it is a high-end mobile, despite the fact that its price, in exchange, does not even reach 300 euros.





Vivo IQOO Z1 datasheet

I live IQOO Z1 screen LCD 6.57 ”

Full HD +

144 Hz Dimensions and weight 163.97 x 75.53 x 8.93 mm

194 g Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128/256 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Drums 4500 mAh

44W fast charge Operating system Android 10

IQOO UI Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC USB-C Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on the side

Stereo speakers Price From 282 euros to change

The first with Dimensional 1000+

Like the rest of the mobiles in its series, the Vivo IQOO Z1 is predominantly a mobile focused on games, despite the fact that its appearance is not as quirky as other terminals with the same purpose. It is a normal looking mobile, but capabilities designed to make gaming sessions more enjoyable.

Obviously, games need power, and there the Vivo IQOO debuts the most powerful MediaTek processor to date, the new Dimensity 1000+ with four 2.6 GHz cores and another four at 2 GHz. This processor comes from 5G SA and NSA connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6. It is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, depending on versions.

Another important aspect in games is the screen. In the Vivo IQOO Z1 we have a 6.57-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz, the highest to date and the maximum supported by the Dimensity 1000+. The camera incorporates the front camera in a perforation in one of its corners.

This front camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.0. Behind, the Vivo IQOO Z1 bets on a triple combination with a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

As for the battery, we have a capacity of 4,500 mAh with support for 44W fast charge. The terminal is complete with stereo speakers on the top and bottom, NFC connectivity, Multi-Turbo 3.5 and a cooling system to prevent it from overheating during gaming sessions.

Versions and prices of the Vivo IQOO Z1

The Vivo IQOO Z1 is currently official in China, where it has been released for sale in three RAM and storage configurations. There are two colors available, both with gradients: light blue and dark blue. These are their prices.