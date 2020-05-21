Thursday, May 21, 2020
Vivo explains how the 'gimbal' mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but also because the phones have advanced a lot in this regard, allowing us to give a very professional look to our recordings even if we are not experts on the subject. When recording video, stabilization is very important for eliminate all kinds of vibrations, but Live will shortly take a very important step forward.

In the mobile world we have had optical stabilization for many years, and rare is the high-end, and even average, device that does not incorporate OIS into any of its cameras. But stabilization corrects vibrations, not inclinations, and this is what Vivo wants to correct the Bring a ‘gimbal’ type system to your next Vivo X50 Pro. An almost identical system to what we see in traditional ‘gimbals’, but taken directly to the lens of the phone.


Four-axis OIS and a two-axis ‘gimbal’

X50 Pro

Vivo has detailed how the ‘gimbal’ system anchored to the main camera of your next Vivo X50 Pro works even before presenting the phone itself, as we do not wait until the June 1 in the company of his little brother, the Vivo X50. The brand has released a video as part of its promotional campaign for the future launch, and this video focuses on how the stabilizer works.

Stabilized lens to eliminate vibrations and a ‘gimbal’ to the correct orientation

If memory does not fail, the Vivo X50 Pro will be the first international phone (not counting the Apex 2020 conceptual) to have such a stabilization system and Vivo tells us how it works. First of all we see how the phone lens has its own OIS stabilization system, which makes lateral corrections to eliminate vibration during video capture and also for photographs, but then the system gets complicated, although Vivo guides us through it in a video that does not last a minute in length.

This stabilized lens system, in turn, fits into a housing with an additional two-axis system, the ‘gimbal’, which allows the lens to oscillate on itself in two directions, thus being able to remain fixed at one point even if we slightly rotate the phone with our hands. All this, eye, embedded in a system with a thickness of 4.5 millimetres, so it can be fitted without problems in the Vivo X50 Pro that will be presented later. The system, in figures offered by the brand itself, promises to be 300% more efficient than current stabilization systems.

These systems help keep the phone lens stable during the diaphragm opening to capture light, that is, during the photograph itself. If the ambient light is poor, the diaphragm needs to be opened for a longer time, and these systems help the photo to not be shaky or jittery. Vivo promises that the light sensitivity of its sensor, thanks to the ‘gimbal’ system, will increase between 39% and 220% depending on the ambient light conditions, so we could have spectacular photographs. As always, you have to test the system.

Meanwhile, it only remains to wait for the next June 1 to know everything about this Vivo X50 Pro that will become, if nobody does anything to avoid it, in the first international mobile phone to carry a ‘gimbal’ stabilization system in one of his glasses. We will see how long it takes the market to clone this system or to devise similar alternatives since ‘gimbal’ systems are by no means unknown in the field of photography and video. On mobile, of course, at least until now.

