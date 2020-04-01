Violence continues unstoppable in Mexico despite the coronavirus

In a week of social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico, almost 650 murders and a considerable increase in looting were reported.

A member of the National Guard watching outside a shopping center to avoid looting in the municipality of Ojo de Agua, Mexico.

Violence continues in Mexico despite the coronavirus and in the last week, when the official period of social distancing to combat the pandemic began, 646 murders and an increase in looting were reported. On March 23, the so-called National Day of Healthy Distance began in Mexico, which will now last until April 30, and which implies staying at home with people, the cessation of non-essential activities and the prohibition of crowds.

As the number of infected cases progressively increase, they exceed 1,000 with 28 deaths, the violence that plagues the country continues unstoppable, according to data from the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), the Army, the Navy and the Attorney General's Office.

The numbers speak for themselves. In the week of February 23 to 29, just when the first case of coronavirus in the country was registered, 543 murders were counted. About 77 homicides per day. A month later, from March 23 to 29, the number rose to 646 cases. Last Saturday, March 28, even 100 homicides were exceeded.

This reflects that although the streets have been quieter due to COVID-19, they have not become safer and the violence continues to exceed record numbers.

Drug trafficking does not rest

The answer to this rise in violence in a country accustomed to high levels of crime is clear to experts: organized crime does not understand "staying home."

"Organized crime is not going to stop due to the 'healthy distance' and, in fact, we can expect an increase in some crimes," the professor and researcher at the School of Social Sciences and Government of the Tecnológico de Monterrey explained this Tuesday. , Juan Carlos Montero.

For this security expert, factors such as the partial closure of the border between Mexico and the United States increases the tension between cartels that will fight more strongly for control of the different national territories.

Javier Oliva, professor-researcher from the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), agreed on this, and also stressed that the fight for small-scale traffic is going to sharpen, in the face of the fall of the domestic demand.

"It is likely that crimes such as extortion or the charging of a flat, to the extent that businesses are closed, will lead cartels to seek other forms of illicit financing," he told Efe.

According to the 2019 Mexico Peace Index, the economic impact of violence in Mexico amounted to 5.16 trillion pesos (about $ 215 billion) in 2018. "This figure is equivalent to 24% of the country's GDP," says the report. of the Institute for the Economy and Peace.

General insecurity

Other crimes, such as shoplifting or theft, can increase due to the lack of people on the streets and the impact on the closure of multiple businesses. In fact, since the end of March there have already been several looting in shopping malls in Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico.

Many of the lootings have been called through social networks and have had dozens of participants, which has led the security forces to strengthen their cyber investigation.

The head of the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico, Maribel Cervantes, explained to Efe that 29 profiles had been detected on Facebook that organized looting, of which most of them were successfully stopped.

"They were only robberies. There is no ideological, political or need to go to loot because there is a lack of food," said the official, who estimated an increase of between 8% and 10% in this type of crime.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the perception of insecurity in Mexico increased in December 2019 to stand at 72.9% of the population of cities.

This feeling would be increasing in economic poles such as the capital or in the Mexican Caribbean, where surveillance with police groups from the three levels of government has already been reinforced. "The influx of people in the supermarket can also be caused by insecurity. In fact, there have already been attempts to loot," said Gabriel Mora, a customer of a supermarket in Ojo de Agua, a municipality in the State of Mexico and attached to the capital. .

For Fernando, a buyer in another store that was recently robbed, people walk these days with "concern." Although he appreciates that the police patrols have intensified.

"The police are waiting for the store so there are no robberies, and so is the National Guard," added Víctor Cordero, the establishment's valet.

In this context of insecurity, there is concern about how Mexicans who live daily and who may be forced to commit crimes simply to eat and survive will react to the economic paralysis of the country until April 30, Oliva concluded.

For this reason, the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of the great fortunes of the country, was opposed last week to the economic paralysis of Mexico. "This virus exists without a doubt, but it is not highly lethal. As things are going, it seems that we will not die from coronaviruses, but we will starve," he assured.