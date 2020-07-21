Videos of the Apollo missions to the Moon as you’ve never seen them at 60 FPS

The videos of the human moon landing are an invaluable legacy that must be preserved and kept at its peak for future generations. Thanks to new advances in Artificial Intelligence, it is now possible to watch a series of videos of the Apollo missions in an unprecedented way.

The restoration was conducted by DutchSteamMachine, who managed to significantly improve the video of the walk on the lunar rover of Apollo 16, conducted by Charlie Duke and John Young. In fact, the original video was shot with 12 frames per second, but have been raised to 60. Not only that, but under the restorer’s “scalpel” there were also videos of the Apollo 15 landing and that of the first step conducted by Neil Armstrong in the Apollo 11 mission.

The artificial intelligence used by DutchSteamMachine is called Depth-Aware video frame INterpolation (for short DAIN). This AI is open source, free and constantly developed and improved. “The same artificial intelligence programs were used to bring the old 1900 film recordings back to life, in high definition and in colour,” said the restorer.”This technique seemed excellent for applying too much more recent footage.”

Obviously, very powerful equipment is needed, since a video of just 5 minutes can take 6 to 20 hours to process. DutchSteamMachine does this work in her spare time and posts it for free on her YouTube page. Its slogan is “Preserve the past for the future”. The YouTuber plans to give much more space to historical footage in the future, so as to stick to his motto.