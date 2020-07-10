VIDEO: 'Someone on Inis Oírr Quay will be killed if not developed'

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív warned in the Dáil yesterday about the 'dangers' of Inis Oírr Quay

The TD and former Gaeltacht minister have said that someone on Inis Oírr will die if the pier is not redeveloped.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Ó Cuív asked the Minister of State of the Gaeltacht Dara Dara Calleary if he intended to accelerate the long-planned work on Inis Oírr pier and Inis Meáin pier.

The Fianna Fáil TD commented that Inis Oírr pier was particularly urgent.

“Someone will be killed some day, it's so dangerous. The seas at the back of the pier break over the pier and someone will be swept into the sea if we are not careful, ”said Ó Cuív.

He said that there had been planning permission for the development since 2008.

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht said he hoped the new government would succeed in making progress on the development.

The Minister of State also confirmed that the services provided to the people of the Gaeltacht islands by the Department of the Gaeltacht would continue to be provided in Irish and the care of the islands would be transferred to the Department of Social Protection.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that very little progress had been made in implementing the Twenty Year Strategy for the Irish Language.

"Apart from the Gaeltacht Education Policy you could not say that much has been done to promote that policy [The Strategy] …"

"In fact, based on the census, things were going backwards under the last two governments," said Ó Cuív.

He said the new Government should provide the funding to implement the Strategy "in its entirety".

Ó Cuív also said that Údarás na Gaeltachta's elections should be restored with fewer members than previously. The Program for Government commits to a review of the decision to abolish the Authority's election. Ó Cuív said that the "basic demand" when Údarás na Gaeltachta was established was that the people of the Gaeltacht would "develop themselves".