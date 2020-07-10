VIDEO: ‘It is difficult to trust ministers if they do not recognize a crisis in the Gaeltacht’

Independent TD TD Conn Connolly says it ‘shocked’ that neither of the two new Gaeltacht ministers acknowledged in their Dáil speeches yesterday that there was a crisis in the Gaeltacht

New Gaeltacht ministers have been accused of a major shortcoming in their first Dáil speeches that made no mention of the Gaeltacht language crisis.

Independent TD TD Conn Connolly, who chaired the Oireachtas Irish language committee during the last government period, said it was “bad” that neither of the two new ministers, Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary, recognized in their speeches in the Dáil yesterday there was a crisis in the.

Connolly welcomed some of the comments made by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, and the senior Minister, Catherine Martin, but said that it would be difficult to trust them if they did not recognize a crisis.

“What is missing is context and background. There is no context here, Minister, for, for example, the crisis in all the Gaeltachtaí around the country. The language crisis has not gone unnoticed, and that really hurts me. And I don’t want to start my work with you in a negative way but you need to be recognized when you’re talking about money and spending.

“As I said, the figures [Departmental estimates] are positive but without the background and recognition of the crisis, it is very difficult to trust this expenditure,” said Catherine Connolly.

The independent TD recommended to the Minister for Media, Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, that she demonstrate “leadership from the beginning” and that her speeches be in Irish.

Catherine Martin said she would speak Irish as much as possible in the Dáil.

The deputy leader of the Green Party has made a number of strong statements in the Dáil about the Irish language and the Gaeltacht since he was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

She is one of the few TDs who have accepted that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

She said earlier this week that “no one could deny” that there is a language crisis in the “weaker” areas of the language.