Latest news
Updated:

VIDEO: ‘It is difficult to trust ministers if they do not recognize a crisis in the Gaeltacht’

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Independent TD TD Conn Connolly says it ‘shocked’ that neither of the two new Gaeltacht ministers acknowledged in their Dáil speeches yesterday that there was a crisis in the Gaeltacht

New Gaeltacht ministers have been accused of a major shortcoming in their first Dáil speeches that made no mention of the Gaeltacht language crisis.

Independent TD TD Conn Connolly, who chaired the Oireachtas Irish language committee during the last government period, said it was “bad” that neither of the two new ministers, Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary, recognized in their speeches in the Dáil yesterday there was a crisis in the.

Connolly welcomed some of the comments made by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, and the senior Minister, Catherine Martin, but said that it would be difficult to trust them if they did not recognize a crisis.

“What is missing is context and background. There is no context here, Minister, for, for example, the crisis in all the Gaeltachtaí around the country. The language crisis has not gone unnoticed, and that really hurts me. And I don’t want to start my work with you in a negative way but you need to be recognized when you’re talking about money and spending.

“As I said, the figures [Departmental estimates] are positive but without the background and recognition of the crisis, it is very difficult to trust this expenditure,” said Catherine Connolly.

The independent TD recommended to the Minister for Media, Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, that she demonstrate “leadership from the beginning” and that her speeches be in Irish.

Catherine Martin said she would speak Irish as much as possible in the Dáil.

The deputy leader of the Green Party has made a number of strong statements in the Dáil about the Irish language and the Gaeltacht since he was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

She is one of the few TDs who have accepted that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

She said earlier this week that “no one could deny” that there is a language crisis in the “weaker” areas of the language.

More Articles Like This

VIDEO: 'I'm up here!' Shouted the Irish speaker in Dáil Éireann

Latest news Brian Adam -
TD Francis Noel Duffy had to raise his voice to be seen in the Dáil yesterday ...
Read more

British citizens may end up paying the veto to Huawei

Latest news Brian Adam -
British consumers could end up paying the government's ban on Huawei Technologies. If Boris Johnson imposes a total ban on the equipment of the...
Read more

The Russian government dug a trench around the village affected by Corona

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Moscow: In Russia, fear of the coronavirus has dug deep trenches around an entire village and forcibly confined the population to a quarantine. The...
Read more

Uniqlo, well-dressed for the recovery led by Asia

Latest news Brian Adam -
Fast Retailing could win the best dress award to celebrate the end of Covid-19. The Japanese company, valued at $ 61 million and owner...
Read more

VIDEO: ‘Someone on Inis Oírr Quay will be killed if not developed’

Latest news Brian Adam -
Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív warned in the Dáil yesterday about the 'dangers' of Inis Oírr Quay The TD and former Gaeltacht minister have...
Read more

The court claims that the Department of Education had previously made up its mind about an English-medium post-primary school

Latest news Brian Adam -
An Foras Pátrúnachta and a group of Gaelscoil parents in south Dublin are facing court challenge against a decision by the Department of Education...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY