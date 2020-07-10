VIDEO: 'I'm up here!' Shouted the Irish speaker in Dáil Éireann

TD Francis Noel Duffy had to raise his voice to be seen in the Dáil yesterday

TD Francis Noel Duffy had a chance to speak in the Dáil yesterday, on the same day that his wife Catherine Martin gave her first talk as a minister.

"I'm up here!" who called the TD from the highest seats in the Conference Center, where the Dáil is currently held due to the rules of social segregation.

The Dublin South-West TD was so far from the acting Ceann Comhairle, Bernard J Durkan, that the Fine Gael TD could hardly make it out.

But it wasn't just Durkan. A short while later, Councilman Seán Ó Fearghaíl had to apologize to the Irish speaker for not seeing him at the loft.

However, Francis Noel Duffy did his bit, and most of what he had to say was in Irish.

The estimated cost of using the Conference Center for Dáil and Seanad events is € 25,000 per day.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry said this week that it was a "huge waste of money" and that the work could be done safely in Leinster House.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFn5Zh984AU [/ embed]