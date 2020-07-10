Latest news
Updated:

VIDEO: 'I'm up here!' Shouted the Irish speaker in Dáil Éireann

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TD Francis Noel Duffy had to raise his voice to be seen in the Dáil yesterday

VIDEO: 'I'm up here!' Shouted the Irish speaker in Dáil Éireann

TD Francis Noel Duffy had a chance to speak in the Dáil yesterday, on the same day that his wife Catherine Martin gave her first talk as a minister.

"I'm up here!" who called the TD from the highest seats in the Conference Center, where the Dáil is currently held due to the rules of social segregation.

The Dublin South-West TD was so far from the acting Ceann Comhairle, Bernard J Durkan, that the Fine Gael TD could hardly make it out.

But it wasn't just Durkan. A short while later, Councilman Seán Ó Fearghaíl had to apologize to the Irish speaker for not seeing him at the loft.

However, Francis Noel Duffy did his bit, and most of what he had to say was in Irish.

The estimated cost of using the Conference Center for Dáil and Seanad events is € 25,000 per day.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry said this week that it was a "huge waste of money" and that the work could be done safely in Leinster House.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFn5Zh984AU [/ embed]

More Articles Like This

VIDEO: ‘It is difficult to trust ministers if they do not recognize a crisis in the Gaeltacht’

Latest news Brian Adam -
Independent TD TD Conn Connolly says it 'shocked' that neither of the two new Gaeltacht ministers acknowledged in their Dáil speeches yesterday that there...
Read more

British citizens may end up paying the veto to Huawei

Latest news Brian Adam -
British consumers could end up paying the government's ban on Huawei Technologies. If Boris Johnson imposes a total ban on the equipment of the...
Read more

The Russian government dug a trench around the village affected by Corona

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Moscow: In Russia, fear of the coronavirus has dug deep trenches around an entire village and forcibly confined the population to a quarantine. The...
Read more

Uniqlo, well-dressed for the recovery led by Asia

Latest news Brian Adam -
Fast Retailing could win the best dress award to celebrate the end of Covid-19. The Japanese company, valued at $ 61 million and owner...
Read more

VIDEO: ‘Someone on Inis Oírr Quay will be killed if not developed’

Latest news Brian Adam -
Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív warned in the Dáil yesterday about the 'dangers' of Inis Oírr Quay The TD and former Gaeltacht minister have...
Read more

The court claims that the Department of Education had previously made up its mind about an English-medium post-primary school

Latest news Brian Adam -
An Foras Pátrúnachta and a group of Gaelscoil parents in south Dublin are facing court challenge against a decision by the Department of Education...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY