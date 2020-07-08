VIDEO: 'Do you have Irish?' – highly praised journalist from TG4 News for tackling protesters

Newspaper Caoimhe Ní Laighin is highly commended for her handling of a group of extremist nationalists who began applying for her work

A journalist has been highly commended TG4 News for the way she handled an incident in which protesters began shouting at her while working outside Leinster House.

The protesters started shouting 'Fake news RTÉ' and interrupted Caoimhe Ní Laighin and cameraman Ken Fogarty as they recorded interviews with Fine Gael TD Fergus FergusDowd.

When the journalist told the protesters that he did TG4 News she was working, she was told “the Irish speaker, you should be the Irish people, let the people talk’.

Caoimhe Ní Laighin said that it was an Irish language service TG4 News and that she would speak to any extremist Irish-speaking nationalist.

"None of us speak Irish," said one of the protesters.

The journalist left her and the extremist nationalists went in search of any Irish speakers.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Caoimhe Ní Laighin said that the incident happened over a week ago and that she never thought about it or that the video was released yesterday.

"It is normal for journalists to get upset when they are out and I usually ignore it, but for some reason, probably because of the pressure they were putting on us, I decided to give a talk for them in this case.

"We have a platform on TG4 News for all kinds of opinions but people, no matter what they are on, don't have to be abusive and belligerent, ”said Caoimhe Ní Laighin.

The TG4 News journalist was highly praised for her handling of the story and the video spread of the incident received thousands of 'likes'.

