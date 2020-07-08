Latest news
Updated:

VIDEO: 'Do you have Irish?' – highly praised journalist from TG4 News for tackling protesters

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Newspaper Caoimhe Ní Laighin is highly commended for her handling of a group of extremist nationalists who began applying for her work

VIDEO: 'Do you have Irish?' - highly praised journalist from TG4 News for tackling protesters

A journalist has been highly commended TG4 News for the way she handled an incident in which protesters began shouting at her while working outside Leinster House.

The protesters started shouting 'Fake news RTÉ' and interrupted Caoimhe Ní Laighin and cameraman Ken Fogarty as they recorded interviews with Fine Gael TD Fergus FergusDowd.

When the journalist told the protesters that he did TG4 News she was working, she was told “the Irish speaker, you should be the Irish people, let the people talk’.

Caoimhe Ní Laighin said that it was an Irish language service TG4 News and that she would speak to any extremist Irish-speaking nationalist.

"None of us speak Irish," said one of the protesters.

The journalist left her and the extremist nationalists went in search of any Irish speakers.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Caoimhe Ní Laighin said that the incident happened over a week ago and that she never thought about it or that the video was released yesterday.

"It is normal for journalists to get upset when they are out and I usually ignore it, but for some reason, probably because of the pressure they were putting on us, I decided to give a talk for them in this case.

"We have a platform on TG4 News for all kinds of opinions but people, no matter what they are on, don't have to be abusive and belligerent, ”said Caoimhe Ní Laighin.

The TG4 News journalist was highly praised for her handling of the story and the video spread of the incident received thousands of 'likes'.

More Articles Like This

Garda work "harder" since restrictions eased

Latest news Brian Adam -
A survey conducted by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors shows that most members believe that their work has become more difficult since...
Read more

WHO: Evidence about Coronavirus airborne transmission is emerging

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
After the letter on the air transmission of Coronavirus, signed by 239 experts and addressed to the WHO, the latter has partially changed its...
Read more

House prices fell 3.3%, rent increased 0.2%

Latest news Brian Adam -
House prices fell by an average of 3.3% in the first five months of this year, according to latest figures from the company Daft.ie....
Read more

Foreigners stranded in Saudi Arabia will be able to return without penalty

Latest news Brian Adam -
Islamabad: The Saudi Foreign Ministry has announced that foreigners can now return from Saudi Arabia without any fines or fees. The Saudi Foreign Ministry has...
Read more

Three people arrested for missing couple murder since 2015

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Gardaí have arrested two men and a woman as part of their investigation into a missing couple for five years. Gardai believe that William...
Read more

Trump administration orders all foreign students taking online classes to leave US

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington DC: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) branch of the US Department of Homeland Security has issued new rules requiring all foreign students...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY